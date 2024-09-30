News & Politics

How you can help those affected by Hurricane Helene

Minnesotans are volunteering their time to help hurricane victims.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 30, 2024 at 4:01PM
Workers remove debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press)

Minnesota disaster workers are being deployed to help victims of Hurricane Helene, which has devastated areas of the southeast U.S. from Florida to North Carolina and left more than 100 people dead so far.

The American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas Region has deployed five emergency response vehicles and more than 50 trained disaster volunteers to assist those impacted by the hurricane, with more preparing for dispatch.

The Salvation Army Northern Division has sent workers with experience navigating the emotional trauma of disasters, who will provide emotional care to both victims and other workers.

Here are some organizations and efforts you can donate to if you want to help those affected by Hurricane Helene.

American Red Cross

The North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund

GoFundMe’s Hurricane Relief Fund

World Central Kitchen

Salvation Army

Be cautious when contributing to help after natural disasters. Charitable giving spikes during emergencies, meaning scammers may create fake charities to take advantage of people who want to help, according to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Scammers may:

  • Use names that are similar to organizations you may be familiar with to get you to make a “donation.”
  • Use (AI) generated or altered images to get you to donate
  • Request payment by virtual currency so they can get your money quickly

The Red Cross is also seeking blood donations to restock critically needed blood products after the cancellation of blood drives across the southeast, which caused more than 1,500 blood donations to go uncollected. Visit redcrossblood.org for more information or to make an appointment.

