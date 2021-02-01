Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler and other DFL lawmakers will reintroduce a proposal to legalize cannabis on Monday.

The legislation will "address criminal justice inequities created by our current system and allow law enforcement to focus on more serious issues," according to a news release.

A Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll a year ago found that 51% of registered Minnesota voters support legalizing the drug. Republicans who control the Senate have opposed efforts to legalize marijuana for recreational use in the past.

The cannabis bill is based on conversations with Minnesotans during a statewide tour hosted by Winkler, who held events in 15 communities across the state, according to the release. Fifteen states, including neighboring South Dakota, have legalized recreational marijuana. Minnesota allows cannabis use only for certain medical conditions.

Sen. Melisa Franzen, DFL-Edina, and Reps. Rena Moran and Jessica Hanson, both of St. Paul, will also speak at the Monday afternoon announcement.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman tweeted "It's time. Legalize. Expunge. Regulate." over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.

Zoë Jackson

612-673-7112 • @zoemjack