Record-Breaking Heat Grips Much Of The Plains

"Heatwave: Fires blaze after UK passes 40C for first time"

"The UK has recorded temperatures of over 40C (104F) for the first time. Thermometers hit 40.3C at Coningsby in Lincolnshire, while 33 other locations went past the UK's previous highest temperature of 38.7C, set in 2019. Several fire services declared major incidents after a surge in fires. A major blaze in Wennington, in east London, left homes gutted. Some rail services were cancelled after tracks overheated or buckled and overhead cables failed. Hundreds of firefighters tackled fires across London, including in Wennington, where a grass fire spread to properties. Residents, who had to be evacuated, told the BBC about eight homes and possibly a local church had been destroyed in the fire, while one firefighter at the scene described it as "absolute hell"."

See more from BBC HERE:

Simulated Radar For The Week Ahead

The weather outlook through the weekend shows isolated showers and storms across parts of the Midwest as we approach the weekend, but it won't be very widespread. Much of the region will remain dry with above average temps.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

Here's the extended precipitation Outlook through the weekend ahead, which shows heavy rains possible across the international border. There could be another batch of heavy rain closer to the MN/IA border.

Weather Outlook on Wednesday

The weather outlook for Wednesday shows temps running well above average for Mid July with readings warming into the 80s to near 90F statewide. Most locations around the state will be nearly +5F to +10F above average.

Precipitation So Far This July

Here's how much rain has fallen across the region so far this July. Note that the Twin Cities has seen 0.88", which is tied for the 30th driest starts to any July on record. Duluth has seen more than 2.00" and several locations across southern Minnesota have seen more than 1" to 2" of rain so far this month.

Minnesota Drought Update

Here's the latest drought update across Minnesota. Thanks to mostly dry weather over the last few weeks, parts of Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, are now under moderate drought conditions.

Weather Outlook Wednesday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Wednesday shows temps warming into the upper 80s with dry and mostly sunny skies through the day.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Wednesday shows temperatures starting in the lower 70s and warming into the upper 80s by the afternoon. The day will remain dry with few clouds, but winds will be breezy with NW gusts approaching 30mph to 35ph.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows well above average temperatures in the Twin Cities metro over the next several days. Temps will be nearly +5F to +10F above average.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows well above average temperatures over the next several days with minimal precipitation potential. The best chance of rain and thunder arrives over the weekend.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the NBM & ECMWF extended temperature outlook, temps will remain above average over the several days. It is likely that we'll see above average levels through the end of July with minimal precipitation chances.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps across much of the Central US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across the Southwest and also the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes Region.

Record-Breaking Heat Grips Much Of The Plains

By Paul Douglas

Symptoms of a warming world become more apparent during the summer months: bigger wildfires and more smoke downwind, accelerating drought, rapid intensification of many hurricanes pushing into the Gulf Coast, and hotter, longer heatwaves.

Minnesota is getting a taste, but much of the USA and Europe is experiencing grueling heat. I saw 104F in London and 105F in Paris yesterday. Hottest ever recorded. Runway-melting heat in the UK. 30,000+ Europeans have fled their homes from wildfires. Mass transit has been shut down to avoid accidents. Most Europeans don't have A/C, which insidiously enough adds to the problem by burning fossil fuels to power the grid.

Worldwide this year: 188 all-time heat records have been set with only 18 low temperature records.

Upper 80s will feel like sweet relief today with gusty winds. Low 90sreturn Friday with a good chance of some rain Saturday; again Tuesday of next week - when temperatures cool into the 80s. You know, normal. Whatever that is. Hoping for a soaking soon.

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and windy. Winds: NW 15-30. High: 88.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, mild & breezy. Winds: W 15-30. Low: 70.

THURSDAY: Sunny and more comfortable. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 89.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 67. High: 92.

SATURDAY: Good chance of showers, T-storms. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 74. High: 83.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a fresh breeze. Winds: N 8-13. Wake-up: 67. High: 85.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 68. High: 88.

TUESDAY: Passing shower or T-storm. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 71. High: 82.

This Day in Weather History

July 20th

1951: A tornado hits Minneapolis and Richfield, killing five people.

1909: 10.75 inches of rain falls in 24 hours at Beaulieu in Mahnomen County. This record would stand for over 50 years. Bagley receives an estimated 10 inches.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

July 20th

Average High: 84F (Record: 102F set in 1901)

Average Low: 66F (Record: 51F set in 1950)

Record Rainfall: 2.75" set in 1987

Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 20th

Sunrise: 5:46am

Sunset: 8:52pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 6 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minutes & 53 seconds

Daylight LOST since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 31 minutes

Moon Phase for July 20th at Midnight

0.7 Days After Last Quarter

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday shows well above average temperatures across much of the Central US. Readings will be nearly +5F to +15F above average for many with isolated showers and storms in a few locations. Highs in the Southern Plains will be in the triple digits with a number of records possible.

National Weather Outlook

Weather conditions through Thursday shows strong to severe storms moving through parts of the Northeast through midweek. There will also be isolated monsoon storms in the Southwest

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be found near the Great Lakes Region and the Ohio Valley. There will also be areas of heavy rain the Southeast and in the monsoon region of the Southwest.

Climate Stories

"HEAT WAVES HAVE DAMAGING MENTAL-HEALTH SIDE EFFECTS — HERE'S WHAT TO KNOW"

"HEAT WAVES HAVE a huge impact on our physical and mental health. Doctors usually dread them, as emergency rooms quickly fill up with patients suffering from dehydration, delirium, and fainting. Recent studies suggest at least a 10 percent rise in hospital emergency room visits on days when temperatures reach or exceed the top 5 percent of the normal temperature range for a given location. Soaring temperatures can also make symptoms worse in those with mental health conditions. Heat waves — as well as other weather events such as floods and fires — have been linked to a rise in depressive symptoms in people with depression and a rise in anxiety symptoms in those with a generalized anxiety disorder — a condition where people feel anxious most of the time."

See more from Inverse HERE:

"The Survival Of Indigenous Languages In The Face Of Climate Change"

"How does climate change impact Indigenous and minority languages? Many Indigenous and traditional languages across the world are deeply rooted in and connected to the environment. Passed down from one generation to the next, often orally, this knowledge enables different ways of connecting to the land and nature. But as climate change intensifies, and ecosystems change as a result, Indigenous languages suffer losses. There are many reasons why Indigenous languages are threatened, from globalization to unfavorable government policies and education systems. Persecuted and colonized groups are often pressured to abandon their languages, and climate change acts as a multiplier of this loss."

See more from Currently HERE:

"A case for retreat in the age of fire"

"Wildfires are getting larger, more frequent and more severe in many areas. Although efforts are underway to create fire-adapted communities, it's important to realize that we cannot simply design our way out of wildfire – some communities will need to begin planning a retreat. Paradise, California, is an example. For decades, this community has worked to reduce dry grasses, brush and forest overgrowth in the surrounding wildlands that could burn. It built firebreaks to prevent fires from spreading, and promoted defensible space around homes. But in 2018, these efforts were not enough. The Camp Fire started from wind-damaged power lines, swept up the ravine and destroyed over 18,800 structures. Eighty-five people died."

See more from Conversation HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX