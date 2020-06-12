Sumac-Roasted Strawberries With Yogurt Cream

Serves 6.

Note: “This is a good dessert if you have overripe strawberries that are slightly past their best,” writes Yotam Ottolenghi in “Ottolenghi Simple” (Ten Speed Press). “Roasting them makes them deliciously soft and sticky.” All of the elements can be made up to 3 days in advance — keep them separate in the refrigerator and assemble when ready to serve. Serve as is, or with shortbread biscuits. Ground sumac is made from the dried and crushed berries of sumac bushes and is available at natural foods co-ops, the spice aisles of some supermarkets and at specialty retailers such as Penzeys. A substitute for ground sumac is mixing 2 teaspoons dried lemon zest (spread freshly grated lemon zest on a plate, let it dry overnight and then finely chop) mixed with ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper and a pinch of salt.

• 3 3/4 c. Greek-style yogurt

• 1 c. plus 3 tbsp. powdered sugar, divided

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/2 c. heavy cream

• 1 tsp. freshly grated lemon zest

• 1 lb. 5 oz. strawberries, hulled and halved lengthwise

• 1 1/2 tbsp. ground sumac

• 1 vanilla pod

• 1/2 c. fresh mint, equal parts sprigs and leaves

• 2 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

Directions

In a medium bowl, combine yogurt with 1/2 cup plus 4 1/4 teaspoons powdered sugar and salt. Transfer yogurt mixture to a sieve lined with cheesecloth set over a bowl. Tie the cheesecloth into a bundle with string, weigh it down with a heavy bowl and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Extract as much liquid as possible, until you are left with about 2 cups plus 5 tablespoons of thickened yogurt. Remove the thickened yogurt mixture from the cheesecloth — discarding any liquid — and transfer to a bowl. Stir in the cream and 1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest and refrigerate until ready to use.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Separate the mint leaves from their sprigs, retaining the sprigs and finely shredding the leaves.

In a large bowl, toss the strawberries with the sumac and remaining (1/2 cup plus 4 1/2 teaspoons) powdered sugar. Split the vanilla pod lengthwise and scrape the seeds into the mixture, then add the pod, mint sprigs, lemon juice and 1/3 cup water. Transfer mixture to a 9-by-13 baking dish and roast for 10 minutes. Toss strawberry mixture and continue to roast until soft and bubbling, about an additional 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let mixture cool to room temperature, then remove and discard the mint stems and vanilla pod. Strain the roasting juices into a small bowl, reserving at least 6 tablespoons (use any leftovers to drizzle over your morning yogurt).

When ready to serve, pour 3 tablespoons of the juices into the yogurt cream and gently fold it through so the cream is rippled with color. Spoon the rippled cream into bowls and top with roasted strawberries. Garnish with remaining 3 tablespoons of juices and shredded mint leaves.

Summer Greens With Hazelnuts and Berries

Serves 6.

Note: Any leftover vinaigrette will keep in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 2 days. From “The Heartland: New American Cooking” (Williams-Sonoma) by Beth Dooley.

• 1 small red onion, thinly sliced

• 1/4 c. hazelnuts

• 1/4 c. raspberry vinegar

• 1 shallot, chopped

• 1 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 1/2 c. hazelnut oil or extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/4 c. raspberries, crushed

• Pinch of sugar

• 6 oz. mixed salad greens

• 2 c. sliced strawberries that have been rinsed and hulled

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

In a small bowl, combine the onion slices with ice water to cover.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spread the hazelnuts on a rimmed baking sheet and toast until the skins begin to darken and crack, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven, wrap the still-warm hazelnuts in a clean kitchen towel and rub them between your palms to remove the skins. Discard skins, chop hazelnuts and reserve.

In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, shallot and mustard. Whisk in the oil. Stir in the raspberries and sugar.

Drain the onion slices. In a large bowl, combine the greens, strawberries and onion, and toss with enough vinaigrette to coat lightly. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Sprinkle the hazelnuts over the salad and serve.