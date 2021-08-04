No Sugar Baker's Holy Smokes Pumpkin Bars

Makes a 10- by 15-inch pan.

Note: Swerve is the author's preferred sugar replacement (there are several). Find it online or in the baking aisles of most grocery stores; a 12-ounce package is about $8. From "No Sugar Baker Cookbook of Healthy Living and No Regrets," by Jayne J. Jones.

For the bars:

• 3 eggs

• 1 (15-oz.) can pumpkin purée

• 1 c. (2 sticks) melted butter or 1 c. vegetable oil

• 1/4 c. sugar-free breakfast maple syrup

• 1 c. Swerve brown sugar (see Note)

• 1/3 c. Swerve granular sugar

• 2 tsp. vanilla extract

• 2 c. all-purpose or almond flour

• 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 2 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

• 1 tsp. salt

For the frosting:

• 8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

• 2 c. Swerve powdered sugar

• 1 tbsp. vanilla extract

• 1/2 c. heavy whipping cream

• Pumpkin pie spice

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 10- by 15-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.

To prepare the bars: In a large bowl, mix together the eggs, pumpkin, oil or butter, syrup, sugars and vanilla.

In a small bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the pumpkin mixture, stirring to combine.

Pour into baking sheet and bake for 30 to 35 minutes.

While the bars are cooling, prepare the frosting.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat together cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla and cream until it reaches a spreading consistency. Once the bars are cool, spread frosting over bars, and sprinkle with additional cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice, if desired.

Refrigerate for at least 2 to 4 hours before serving.

No Sugar Baker's Zero Pasta Lasagna

Serves 8 to 10.

Note: You might be skeptical about the cheese "noodles," but it works surprisingly well as a pasta stand-in. Zucchini "noodles" could also work. Jones prefers Rao's tomato sauce as it's lower in carbohydrates. Adapted from "No Sugar Baker Cookbook of Healthy Living and No Regrets," by Jayne J. Jones.

For the "noodles":

• 8 oz. cream cheese

• 3 c. shredded mozzarella cheese

• 4 eggs, beaten

• 2 tsp. Italian seasoning

For the filling:

• 1/2 c. chopped onion

• 1 lb. ground beef

• 1 lb. Italian sausage

• 2 tsp. Italian seasoning, or more to taste

• 1 jar Rao's tomato sauce (see Note)

• 1 c. cottage cheese

• 1/2 c. Parmesan cheese

• 2 c. shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two 9- by 13-inch baking pans with parchment paper.

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt the mozzarella and cream cheeses together. (A microwave works, too.) Stir until smooth and add in beaten eggs and Italian seasoning. Blend until evenly mixed; it should have a thick liquid consistency. Pour cheese batter onto prepared baking pans. Use a spatula to spread batter across pans. Bake for 20 minutes, and then set aside to let cool.

While noodles are cooling, prepare the meat sauce. In a large skillet, add onion, ground beef and Italian sausage. Cook on medium heat until meat is browned, then drain. Return to pan and add Italian seasoning and tomato sauce. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes, until flavors meld.

Meanwhile, mix together the cottage cheese and Parmesan.

To assemble lasagna, evenly slice your cheese noodles into thirds. Add a thin layer of meat sauce to the bottom of a 9- by 13-inch pan, and top with the first noodle layer. Next, add half of the remaining meat sauce across, and then spread half of the cottage cheese mixture. Repeat with second noodle layer and remaining meat sauce and cottage cheese mixture. Top with mozzarella.

Bake for about 30 minutes, or until browned and bubbly. Let set for 5 minutes before serving.