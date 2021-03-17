Key Lime Pie

Makes 1 (9-inch pie), or 8 servings.

Note: This is the frozen Key lime pie that ends up all over Jack Nicholson's face in the film adaptation of the novel "Heartburn," Nora Ephron's thinly veiled recounting of her disastrous marriage to Carl Bernstein. "It is very easy to make, and the large amount of Key lime juice guarantees a tart, impressive flavor. We recommend eating it, though, not using it as a weapon," said Jennifer Steinhauer, who adapted the recipe for the New York Times. The pie has to be made in advance.

• 6 large egg yolks

• 2 (14-oz.) cans sweetened condensed milk

• 1 c. freshly squeezed or bottled Key lime juice

• 1 tbsp. finely grated lime zest, plus more for garnish if desired

• 1 prepared 9-inch graham cracker crust, refrigerated

• 2 to 3 c. lightly sweetened whipped cream, for topping

• Lime slices for garnish, if desired

Directions

In a mixing bowl, beat yolks until thick, about 3 minutes. Add condensed milk, lime juice and lime zest. Beat again until well blended, about 1 minute.

Pour mixture into pie shell, filling it to the brim and mounding slightly on top. Cover with plastic wrap, stretching wrap tightly across surface. Freeze until firm, at least three hours.

Just before serving, remove from freezer and discard plastic wrap. Allow to rest for 5 minutes, then spread with whipped cream, sprinkle lime zest over the pie, if desired, and serve garnished with a slice of lime.

Chicken and Prune Ragout

Serves 6.

Note: This is our nod to the film "Chicken With Plums." The title is the favorite dish of the main character; we're pretty sure he'd like this version, too. From "The Great Book of Couscous: Classic Cuisines of Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia," by Copeland Marks.

• 4 lb. chicken, cut into 8 pieces, or a combination of chicken breasts, thighs and legs, loose skin and fat removed

• 2 tbsp. vegetable oil

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. turmeric

• 1/2 tsp. ground ginger

• 1/2 tsp. white pepper

• 2 c. water, divided

• 2 medium onions grated (1 c.)

• 1 lb. large prunes, or about 5 per person

• 1/2 c. sugar

• 2 tsp. toasted sesame seeds

• 1/4 c. blanched almonds, toasted

Directions

Put the chicken pieces in a pan with the oil, salt, turmeric, ginger and pepper and stir-fry over low heat for 10 minutes. Add 1 cup of the water and the onions and simmer over low heat for 20 minutes.

Put the prunes, sugar and remaining 1 cup of water in a pan and cook for 20 minutes. Add the prunes and liquid to the chicken. Simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes to thicken the sauce and to allow the flavors to blend.

Serve on a platter, sprinkling sesame seeds on the prunes only for presentation. Scatter the almonds over the entire dish.