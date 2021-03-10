Irish Scones

Makes about 1 dozen scones.

Note: From Zoë François of zoebakes.com. High-fat-content European-style butters, such as Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter, Président and Plugrá brands, are available in the dairy section of many supermarkets.

• 4 c. flour, plus more for shaping dough

• 1 tbsp. baking powder

• 1/2 tsp. baking soda

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 3 tbsp. sugar, plus more for decoration

• 1/2 c. (1 stick) unsalted "European" butter (see Note), chilled, but not quite hard, so it can be easily worked into the flour

• 2 c. buttermilk

• 1 egg

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, soda, salt and sugar. Cut the butter into small pieces and add to the flour mixture. With your fingers, rub the butter into the flour mixture until it resembles cornmeal. The flour mixture should be fully coated with the butter and it will turn creamy in color.

Gently stir in enough of the buttermilk to create a moist dough that still holds its shape; you may not use all of the buttermilk. There should be a few dry patches at the bottom of the bowl as you are mixing in the buttermilk. Turn the dough out onto a clean work surface. Using a bench scraper, fold the dough in half, so you are pressing any dry flour into the dough and folding it as you go. This kneads the dough gently. Do this about 6 times.

On a lightly floured work surface, pat the dough into a 1-inch-thick rectangle. Use a 3-inch biscuit cutter (or a round cookie cutter) to cut scones into shape, then place scones at least 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheet. Very gently, gather up remaining scraps of dough, press together into a 1-inch thick rectangle and cut out more scones, repeating until all the dough is used.

In a small bowl, beat egg with 1 tablespoon water. Brush the scones with the egg wash, then sprinkle scones with a bit of sugar. Bake until scones are golden brown and set, about 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven and serve warm with Kumquat Marmalade (see recipe).



Kumquat Marmalade

Makes about 2 cups.

Note: The corn syrup is optional, but it keeps the marmalade from crystallizing. From Zoë François.

• 1 lb. kumquats, cut in half lengthwise

• Pinch salt

• 1 1/2 c. sugar

• 3 tbsp. corn syrup, optional (see Note)

Directions

Place the kumquats into a pot, cover with water and add the salt. Over medium heat, bring to a simmer. Remove from heat and carefully strain the water from the kumquats. Add the sugar, corn syrup (if using) and enough water just to cover the fruit. Return the pot to the stove over medium-low heat. Bring the mixture to a low simmer and cook until the syrup is the consistency of honey, about 30 minutes. You want it to go sort of slow, so the kumquats soften; if the juices reduce too quickly, the fruit will be tough. Pour marmalade into a jar and allow it to cool. The marmalade will thicken as it cools. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.