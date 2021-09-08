Zucchini Basil and Parmesan Fritters

Serves 4.

Note: Simple and flavor-packed, these fritters — crispy on the edges and tender on the inside — are sure to convert anyone into a zucchini lover. From Meredith Deeds.

• 3 c. coarsely grated zucchini

• 1 tsp. salt

• 2 eggs, beaten

• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 1/2 c. panko crumbs

• 1/2 c. thinly sliced green onions

• 1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish

• 1/4 c. thinly sliced basil, plus more for garnish

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 6 tbsp. olive oil, divided

• Flaky sea salt

• Lemon wedges

• Sour cream

Directions

Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Place a rack inside a large, rimmed baking sheet.

In a large colander, toss the zucchini with salt. Place over a bowl and let sit for 15 minutes. Wrap the zucchini in paper towels and squeeze out the excess liquid.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, mix together the eggs, garlic, panko crumbs, green onions, Parmesan, basil and pepper. Stir in the drained zucchini and let sit for 5 minutes.

Heat 3 tablespoons of the oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Drop large spoonfuls (about 2 tablespoons) of the batter into the skillet. Use the back of a spoon to gently press the batter into 2-inch-wide fritters. Fry until golden brown on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

Transfer the fritters to the rack in the baking sheet and place in the oven to keep warm. Carefully wipe the skillet clean with paper towels. Return the skillet to medium-high heat, add the remaining 3 tablespoons oil, and repeat with the remaining batter.

Transfer the fritters to a serving plate and garnish with a sprinkling of sea salt, Parmesan and thinly sliced basil. Serve hot with sour cream and lemon wedges on the side.