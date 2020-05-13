Vegetable Curry

Serves 4.

Note: The jarred Thai curry pastes speed the prep time in this dish. Substitute yellow or green curry paste, if you prefer, and adjust the quantity of lime juice or honey to taste. You can add leftover cooked chicken or shrimp for a heartier meal. A few spoonfuls of honey and lime juice give it a kick. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 tbsp. coconut or vegetable oil

• 1 tbsp. red curry paste or more to taste (see Note)

• 1 small onion, chopped

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1 c. vegetable or chicken stock

• 1 c. unsweetened canned coconut milk or half and half

• 4 to 5 c. fresh or frozen vegetables, cut into 2- to 3-in. pieces (carrots, cauliflower, red peppers, peas)

• 1 c. cooked or canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained

• 2 tbsp. honey, or to taste

• 2 tbsp. fresh lime or lemon juice, to taste

• Cooked barley, wheat berries or rice

• Chopped fresh cilantro or parsley for garnish

Directions

In a large deep pot, heat the oil over medium-low heat and sauté the curry paste with the onion until it softens, about 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the stock, coconut milk, and the vegetables.

Bring to a simmer and cook until the vegetables are just tender. The fresh vegetables will take about 8 to 10 minutes, the frozen vegetables will need only about 3 to 5 minutes.

Add the chickpeas and season with the honey and lime juice to taste. Serve over cooked barley, wheat berries or rice. Garnish with the cilantro or parsley.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 210 Fat 6 g

Sodium 440 mg Carbohydrates 36 g

Saturated fat 4 g Added sugars 11 g

Protein 7 g Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 7 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 ½ carb, 1 medium-fat protein.