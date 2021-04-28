Soy-Honey Glazed Salmon Sushi Bowl

Serves 4.

Note: All the flavors of sushi come together in this easy, weeknight-friendly meal. From Meredith Deeds.

Pickled vegetables and rice:

• 3/4 c. unseasoned rice vinegar, divided

• 1/4 c. plus 2 tbsp. sugar, divided

• 1 tsp. salt, divided

• 1 English cucumber, thinly sliced

• 2 medium carrots, peeled and thinly sliced

• 2 c. short-grain sushi rice

Salmon:

• 2 tbsp. soy sauce

• 2 tbsp. honey

• 4 (4-oz.) salmon fillets, skinless

Bowls:

• 1 medium avocado, pitted, peeled and chopped

• 1 c. frozen shelled edamame, thawed

• 1 toasted nori sheet, cut into thin strips

• 1 tbsp. white or black (or a combination) sesame seeds

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

To prepare vegetables and rice: In a medium bowl, whisk 1/2 cup rice vinegar, 1/4 cup water, 1/4 cup sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt, until sugar is dissolved. Add the cucumber and carrot and toss to coat. Set aside.

Place rice in fine mesh strainer and rinse under cold running water, gently agitating with hands until liquid runs clear. Bring rice and 2 1/2 cups cold water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Cover, and reduce heat to low. Cook until water evaporates and rice is tender, 15 to 17 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit, covered, for 10 minutes.

Whisk remaining 1/4 cup vinegar, 2 tablespoons sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl until sugar dissolves. Sprinkle the mixture over the rice and gently fold it into rice. Cover and let sit until ready to use.

To prepare the salmon: In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce and honey. Place salmon on prepared baking sheet and brush tops and sides with soy sauce mixture. Bake for 5 minutes. Brush salmon again with the soy sauce mixture and continue to bake for another 5 to 8 minutes, until salmon reaches desired doneness. Discard remaining soy sauce mixture.

To assemble: Drain cucumber and carrot pickles.

Divide sushi rice among 4 serving bowls. Top each with salmon, pickled vegetables, edamame and avocado. Garnish with nori strips and sesame seeds and serve.