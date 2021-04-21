Soba Noodle Soup with Jammy Eggs

Serves 4.

Vary the vegetables in this delicious, light yet satisfying soup. Nutty buckwheat noodles make a nice counterpoint to the sweet asparagus. To substitute for mirin, use 1 tablespoon rice or white wine vinegar and 1/2 teaspoon honey. From Beth Dooley.

• 4 eggs

• 8 oz. soba (buckwheat noodles)

• 2 tbsp. vegetable oil

• 2 cloves garlic, smashed

• 1 tbsp. grated fresh ginger

• 6 to 8 c. chicken or vegetable stock

• 1 lb. asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-in. lengths

• 1 tbsp. mirin, or more to taste (see Note)

• 1 tbsp. soy sauce, or more to taste

• 2 to 3 green onions, trimmed and thinly sliced for garnish

Directions

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil over medium-high heat. Using a slotted spoon, carefully lower the eggs into the water, one at a time. Cook 6 1/2 minutes at a gentle boil. Transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water and cool until warm. Gently crack the eggs all over and peel, starting from the wider end. Set aside.

In a large pot, bring about 3 to 4 quarts of water to a boil; drop in the noodles. Cook, uncovered, until tender, about 7 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Film a heavy-bottomed soup pot with the oil, set over medium-low heat, and add the garlic and ginger. Cook, stirring, until you can smell the garlic and ginger for just a few seconds and stir in the stock. Bring to a simmer, add the asparagus and cook until tender, about 6 to 7 minutes. Season the stock to taste with the mirin and soy sauce. Toss in the green onions. Slice the jammy eggs in half and serve on top of each bowl of soup.