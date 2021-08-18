Smoky Zucchini Poblano Chowder

Serves 6.

Chipotle and poblano chiles give this soup a little heat and loads of flavor, highlighting all the other ingredients. Zucchini is the star of the bowl, but you could also add other summer bounty, like corn kernels and chopped tomatoes. From Meredith Deeds.

• 4 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1 medium onion, finely chopped

• 2 medium poblano peppers, seeded and chopped

• 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 1/4 c. flour

• 5 c. low-sodium vegetable or chicken stock

• 2 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cut into small cubes

• 1 to 2 chipotles in adobo sauce, finely chopped

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 2 medium zucchini or summer squash, trimmed and cut into small cubes

• 1 c. heavy cream

• 1/4 c. chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish

• Crispy tortilla strips (see recipe)

• Lime wedges

Directions

In a large pot over medium heat, cook the bacon, stirring, until beginning to brown, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the butter, onion and poblano and cook, stirring, until softened, about 4 to 6 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Sprinkle in the flour and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the stock along with the potatoes, chipotle chiles, salt and pepper. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for 10 minutes. Add the zucchini and cook another 5 to 7 minutes, until the vegetables are just tender. Stir in the cream and cilantro. Cook for another 1 to 2 minutes, until hot. Taste for seasoning.

Ladle the chowder into bowls, garnish with crispy tortilla strips and cilantro, and serve with lime wedges on the side.

Crispy Tortilla Strips

Serves 6.

Note: From Meredith Deeds.

•Vegetable oil, for frying

• 6 corn tortillas, cut in half, then cut crosswise into matchstick-sized strips

• Salt

Directions

Pour enough vegetable oil into medium saucepan to reach a depth of 3/4 inch. Heat oil over medium heat to 350 degrees.

Add about a quarter of the tortilla strips to the hot oil and cook until crisp and light golden, about 30 to 45 seconds.

Using tongs or slotted spoon, transfer tortilla strips to paper towels to drain. Immediately season with salt. Repeat with remaining tortilla strips in 3 batches. Cool.