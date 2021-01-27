Roasted Spiced Butternut Squash and Kale Panzanella

Serves 4.

Cubes of butternut squash are roasted with warm spices and tossed with wilted kale, toasted croutons and a vibrant vinaigrette for a change-of-pace winter salad that works as either a hearty side or a light main dish. From Meredith Deeds.

• 6 oz. stale bread, cut into 1-in. cubes (about 4 c.)

• 6 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 1 tsp. salt, divided

• 1 small butternut squash (about 1 1/2 to 2 lb.), peeled and cut into 1-in. cubes (about 4 c.)

• 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

• 1/2 tsp. ground cumin

• 1/2 tsp. ground coriander

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided

• 1 bunch kale, stemmed and torn into bite-size pieces

• 2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

• 1 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 1 tsp. honey

• 1 clove garlic, finely chopped

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh parsley

• 1/2 c. crumbled feta cheese

• 1/4 c. toasted pumpkin seeds

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

In a large bowl, toss bread with 2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt to coat. Arrange on a single layer on a large baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, stirring halfway through, until lightly browned. Let cool.

In the same large bowl, combine the butternut squash with 1 tablespoon oil, cinnamon, cumin, coriander, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss to coat. Arrange in a single layer on a large baking sheet and bake for about 30 minutes, stirring halfway through, until tender and lightly browned. Transfer to a serving bowl.

In the same large bowl, combine the kale with 1 tablespoon oil. Toss thoroughly to coat with the oil. Transfer to a large baking sheet and bake for about 3 minutes, until just wilted but still bright green. Transfer to the serving bowl with the squash. Add the toasted bread cubes to the bowl.

In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, mustard, honey, garlic, parsley, remaining 2 tablespoons oil, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Drizzle over the squash, kale and bread and toss to coat. Garnish with the feta cheese and pumpkin seeds.