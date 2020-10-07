Roasted Butternut Squash Salad

Serves 4.

Use just about any sturdy salad green for this recipe — kale, spinach, arugula or romaine — alone or combined. You may end up with more dressing than you need, but it will keep refrigerated in a covered jar for about a week. From Beth Dooley.

For the salad:

• 1 1/2 lb. butternut squash, seeded, peeled (if desired) and cut into 1-in. cubes

• 1/2 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• Pinch kosher salt

• A few grinds black pepper

• 1 lemon, juice and zest

• 1 small shallot, minced

• 2 tsp. chopped rosemary

• 1 good-sized bunch, about 1/2 lb., dinosaur kale, spinach, arugula, romaine or a combination of greens

• 1/2 c. chopped red onion

• Pinch red pepper flakes

• 1/4 c. pepitas

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place squash into a large bowl and toss with a little of the oil (about a tablespoon) to coat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Spread out on a baking sheet and roast until the edges are crisped and the squash is tender, about 20-25 minutes, shaking the pan occasionally and turning pieces with a spatula so they crisp on all sides. Remove from the oven and set aside.

While squash is roasting, make the vinaigrette. Combine the lemon zest and juice, shallot, rosemary and remaining oil in a jar with a lid and shake until well combined.

Turn the greens into a salad bowl along with the squash and red onion and drizzle in just enough of the dressing to lightly coat. Season to taste with more salt and pepper and a pinch of red pepper flakes. Toss pepitas into salad before serving.