Red Flannel Hash

Serves 2 and is easily expanded.

Note: A medley of potatoes, beets and sweet potatoes is topped with a poached or fried egg. Feel free to add chopped cooked ham, corned beef or bacon into the mix. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 small onion, diced

• 1 medium Yukon Gold potato, scrubbed and cut into 1/2-in. dice

• 1 medium sweet potato, scrubbed, cut into 1/2-in. dice

• 2 medium gold beets, cut into 1/2-in. dice

• Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

• Pinch red pepper flakes, to taste

• Shot of hot sauce, optional

• 1 tbsp. butter

• 2 fried eggs (see recipe)

• Salsa or hot sauce for serving, optional

Directions

In a deep heavy skillet set over medium heat, add the oil and then the onions and cook until translucent, about 3 minutes. Stir in the diced vegetables, sprinkle with salt and pepper and a pinch of the red pepper flakes and a shot of hot sauce, if using. Shake the pan to distribute the vegetables evenly, lower the heat, cover the pan and cook, stirring the vegetables occasionally, until they become tender, about 5 to 10 minutes. Add a tablespoon or two of water if the vegetables are sticking and shake the pan.

Remove the cover, add the butter, and stir the vegetables, cooking and stirring until they are browned on all sides, about 3 to 5 minutes. Serve topped with a fried or poached egg and a side of salsa.

Fried Eggs

Serves 2.

• 2 eggs

• 1 tbsp. unsalted butter

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium and swirl in butter to melt. Crack the eggs into the pan and cook until the edges turn opaque, about a minute. Lower the heat and cover the pan. Cook until the eggs are just firm, about 4 minutes. Using a spatula, transfer the eggs to the hash. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.