Pork and Bok Choy Stir-Fry

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Use this recipe as a basic guide to stir-frying. Swap out the pork for chicken or beef; use whatever vegetables are in season. Right now the baby bok choy and spinach look good. Later in the season try broccoli, cauliflower or summer squash. If you are in a hurry, you could substitute your favorite stir-fry sauce for the one made in the recipe. Two locally made favorites are Maruso Thick Black Bean Soy Sauce or Hot Ghost Soy, which are thick, rich and balanced. Both are available online at marusoy.com or amazon.com. From Beth Dooley.

Sauce:

• 2 tbsp. soy sauce

• 2 tbsp. toasted sesame oil

• 2 tbsp. rice wine vinegar or white wine vinegar

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1 tbsp. grated fresh ginger, or more to taste

Stir-fry:

• 3 tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

• 1/2 to 3/4 lb. pork loin, cut into 1-in. chunks

• 1 head bok choy (or several small heads), about 1/2 lb., trimmed and thinly sliced

• 1 yellow pepper, seeded and sliced into 1/2-in. strips

• 1 small red or green jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced

• 1 bunch green onions, trimmed and chopped

• 1 handful baby spinach

• Hot cooked rice noodles, white or brown rice, or whole-grain barley

• Chopped cilantro, for garnish

• Generous pinch red pepper flakes, for garnish

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, toasted sesame oil, vinegar, garlic and ginger and set aside.

Set a wok or large deep skillet over high heat and when it's very hot, add 1 tablespoon vegetable oil. Add the pork and cook, stirring constantly until the meat is cooked through, about 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the skillet, then toss in the bok choy, yellow pepper, jalapeño and onions, and cook until the bok choy leaves are just wilted, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Return the pork to the pan, add the spinach, the sauce, and cook, tossing for about 30 seconds. Serve immediately over noodles, rice or barley, and garnish with the cilantro and red pepper flakes.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 180

Fat 13 g

Sodium 350 mg

Carbohydrates 6 g

Saturated fat 2 g

Added sugars 0 g

Protein 11 g

Cholesterol 20 mg

Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 1 lean protein, 2 fat.