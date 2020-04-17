Chicken Sheet-Pan With Vegetables and Balsamic Glaze

Serves 4.

Note: “The basic formula is protein + vegetables + seasoning + a delicious glaze or sauce,” writes Stephanie Meyer in “The 30-Minute Paleo Cookbook.” “I’ve given you a basic idea here, but I promise that after you get the hang of this recipe, you’ll start improvising with whatever flavors that you’re craving.” Possible alternatives: 1-inch broccoli or cauliflower florets or halved Brussels sprouts replace the zucchini.

For the glaze:

• 1/4 c. balsamic vinegar

• 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tbsp. maple syrup

• 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 tsp. dried thyme

For the chicken and vegetables:

• 1 lb. bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

• 1 lb. small new potatoes, quartered

• 1 lb. zucchini, cut into 1/2-in. slices

• 1/2 medium red onion, cut into 1/2-in. slices

• 1 c. cherry tomatoes, halved

• 12 kalamata olives, pitted and halved

• 1 tsp. sea salt, plus extra for seasoning

• Freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil.

To prepare glaze: In a large bowl, whisk together the vinegar, olive oil, maple syrup, mustard, garlic and thyme.

To prepare chicken and vegetables: Add the chicken, potatoes, zucchini, onion, tomatoes, olives and salt to the bowl with the glaze and stir to coat. Pour the chicken and vegetables out onto the prepared baking sheet and spread the vegetables out in a single layer. Place the chicken thighs skin-side up, on top of the vegetables. Season the chicken thighs with additional salt, to taste.

Roast for 15 minutes. Turn the vegetables over (leave the chicken thighs skin-side up) and roast for an additional 5 to 10 minutes, until everything is nicely browned. Remove from oven, grind some pepper on top, and serve.