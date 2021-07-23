Before the Vikings begin training camp next week, they might add a veteran to compete for their No. 3 receiver spot behind Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.

Former Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook posted on social media Friday that he was in the Twin Cities, showing a picture of the Vikings' practice facility with the caption, "Almost that time again." According to a league source, Westbrook will work out for the Vikings on Saturday, and if things go well the team could make a strong push to sign him before training camp.

He tore his ACL in Week 7 last year, but his history with new Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell made Minnesota a logical destination for Westbrook once the Jaguars chose not to re-sign him. Westbrook caught 66 passes in both 2018 and 2019 for Jacksonville, which drafted him in the fourth round in 2017. McCardell, who joined the Vikings this spring, is the only position coach Westbrook has ever had in the NFL.

The Vikings bring back Chad Beebe and Bisi Johnson in 2021 and have high hopes for Iowa product Ihmir Smith-Marsette after drafting him in the fifth round. But if Westbrook is healthy, he'd give the Vikings an accomplished player who might fit well in three-receiver sets with Thielen and Jefferson.