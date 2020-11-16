DJ at his best

Dustin Johnson took the 84th Masters by storm:

• Set the tournament scoring record at 20 under par, two strokes better than Tiger Woods in 1997 and Jordan Spieth in 2015.

• His five-shot victory was the largest at Augusta since Woods won by 12 in 1997.

• His four bogeys over four days were the fewest for a Masters champion.

• Went 33 straight holes without a bogey — the final 12 in the second round, all 18 in the third and the first three in the fourth.

• First No. 1 player in the world to win the Masters since Woods in 2002.

• Became the 12th Masters champion to never trail after any round.

• Now has a record 11 consecutive sub-par rounds at Augusta, one more than Woods (2000-02).

• On Sunday hit 14 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens.

• Tied the 54-hole record at 16-under 200.