Impact player

Clayton Kershaw, L.A. Dodgers

The lefty, a three-time Cy Young winner, pitched a perfect game through seven innings before manager Dave Roberts ended his season debut. Kershaw struck out 13 Twins batters in his 80-pitch outing.

By the numbers

1 Hits for the Twins, their first game with only one hit since Sept. 8, 2018, against Kansas City and the first one-hit game in an interleague competition since interleague play began in 1997.

3 Consecutive home runs Twins reliever Dereck Rodriguez gave up in the eighth inning.

66 Career games in which Kershaw has double-digit strikeouts.

Up next

The Twins flew to Boston after Wednesday's game and have an off day there Thursday. RHP Joe Ryan will take on Red Sox RHP Nick Pivetta at 1:10 p.m. Friday at Fenway Park.