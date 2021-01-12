A speeding driver died Monday night after he rear-ended another motorist on Interstate 94 in downtown St. Paul, then crashed into a concrete median and was partly ejected from his vehicle.

The victim, identified as Rhonald Timmothy-Pierre Gant, 30, of St. Paul, was driving a 2004 GMC Yukon "at a high rate of speed" when he struck a Honda Accord from behind about 11:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near St. Peter Street, the State Patrol said.

After the impact, the Yukon hit a concrete barrier and the unbelted motorist was partly thrown from the vehicle, the patrol said.

Gant died at the scene. Alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the crash, the patrol said.

The Accord driver, Mai Kia Lee, 29, of St. Paul, was taken to Regions Hospital with noncritical injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768