One more year for Real ID

The Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline for Real ID by 12 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, postponing an already-delayed government requirement for enhanced identification to board domestic flights. The new deadline is Oct. 1, 2021, one year from the previous date. The coronavirus outbreak is only the latest hurdle facing the Real ID nationwide rollout. In addition to long lines at DMV offices, a July survey conducted for a travel industry group said most Americans did not have or were confused about Real ID. The Real ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 to increase security measures for state-issued personal identification cards that can be used to access airports, military bases and nuclear installations. The law was one of several steps taken to strengthen identification procedures after the Sept. 11 attacks.

New York Times

Don’t stay home without it

This is no time to apply for one of those premium travel-rewards credit cards. But if you hold such a card, it may offer some tasty food-delivery benefits for sheltering in place. The Chase Sapphire cards recently issued free subscriptions for a year or more to DashPass, which nixes delivery fees on the DoorDash app. This can save you $4 or $5 per order (you might consider adding some of that to the tip). The Sapphire Reserve throws in $60 DoorDash credit in both 2020 and 2021, and Chase’s no-annual-fee Freedom and Slate cards also offer DashPass for three months. Not to be left out, the American Express Gold Card credits $10 a month toward delivery apps Grubhub and Seamless. But even if you don’t have one of these cards, Uber Eats is now waiving the delivery fee for independent (non-chain) restaurants, so you can dine without leaving the house, worldwide.

Simon Peter Groebner

Saddest place on Earth

If you were wondering how long the coronavirus outbreak will keep the Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts closed, you’ll have to keep wondering. After closing in mid-March with the promise to reopen by the end of the month, Disney has announced that both parks would remain closed until further notice. Universal Studios Hollywood and the Universal Orlando Resort also closed March 14 but have announced that they would remain closed until April 19. For people who have annual passes to the Disneyland resort, the park said in an online posting that the annual passes will be extended based on how long the parks will be closed. Annual pass holders who are making monthly payments, however, must continue to make payments as usual.

Los Angeles times