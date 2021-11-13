SEATTLE – Jon Merrill hasn't recited the starting lineup before every Wild game.

This responsibility tends to get handed off to someone new after a loss, but based on the reaction from his teammates — captured in the Wild's Beyond Our Ice video series — Merrill's enthusiastic call has been memorable.

"We gotta keep things in perspective," Merrill said. "It's the best job in the world to be a hockey player. So, I think to have fun while we're here and to keep things light like that, it's extremely important."

Being a lively presence in the locker room, however, isn't the only impact Merrill has had on the team.

The defenseman is also delivering on the ice in his first season with the Wild.

"I'm just trying to help the team win any way I can," Merrill said.

Brought in as a free agent to help fill out a revamped back end, Merrill has fulfilled his defensive duties on the third pairing next to veteran Dmitry Kulikov.

He's also chipped in on offense, especially on the team's road trip that concluded Saturday at Seattle.

Not only did he assist on two goals Wednesday in the 5-2 victory over Arizona, but Merrill also picked up a helper Thursday in the 3-2 loss to Vegas. That was his sixth point, one more than he had all last season.

"He's gritty," coach Dean Evason said. "He's got some bite. He plays the game hard, plays it right, plays like our hockey club. He has skill to score goals and make plays, for sure. But we want him to be a heavy, steady defensive guy, as well, and he can bring both to the table."

Merrill has had plenty of practice settling in with a new team.

After debuting with New Jersey, he had stints with Vegas, Detroit and Montreal before signing a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Wild in July. What the 29-year-old believes helps him fit in is being "a good person" and getting to know his teammates.

"I just try to come to the rink every day and have fun and be a good teammate and be a good friend to all those guys in there," Merrill said.

Soucy suits up

Carson Soucy was in action Saturday, facing off against his former team for the first time since the Kraken selected him from the Wild in the expansion draft.

"It's been good," Soucy said. "A little different living here over Minneapolis, but you get used to it pretty quick – especially once you start getting friends around in the same area, going out to eat, finding out the restaurants. You get used to it pretty quick."

A regular on the Wild blue line last season, Soucy has been in and out of the lineup with Seattle. He was scratched the last time the Wild played the Kraken on Oct. 28 but played in three straight games before taking on the Wild.

"Just trying to be consistent, elevating my physical play," said the former Minnesota Duluth defenseman. "We've got some big D-men and really good D-men. Obviously, we've got a deep 'D' core, so it's not easy trying to compete [for] a spot. But if I keep just elevating physical play and then just try to keep consistent, moving the puck well, I think that helps my game."

Outdoor practice

The Wild will host a free outdoor practice open to the public on Nov. 27 at the Recreation Outdoor Center in St. Louis Park.

Practice starts at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to last approximately 45 minutes. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.