Readers Write: Vaccines, metal in keys, daylight saving time, rural solar

The American Medical Association (AMA) advocates for permanent standard time. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) says in a position statement that “The U.S. should eliminate seasonal time changes in favor of a national, fixed, year-round time,” adding that “current evidence best supports the adoption of year-round standard time, which aligns best with human circadian biology and provides distinct benefits for public health and safety.” The AASM recommendation is based on scientific evidence and is “unequivocal” in advocating elimination of daylight saving time. An AASM survey found that 64% of Americans support ending daylight saving time. Their major concern was the safety of children, who would have to go to school before the sun came up.