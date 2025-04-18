Readers Write: Vaccines, metal in keys, daylight saving time, rural solar

•••
Minnesota children have been lucky so far this year to avoid seeing a measles or pertussis (whooping cough) outbreak. However, if parents don’t start vaccinating their children more than they are, and if the Minnesota Legislature doesn’t eliminate personal-belief exemptions (which allow families to opt out of vaccinations for any reason they believe in), that luck is unlikely to hold (“Measles exploded in Texas after stagnant vaccine funding. New cuts threaten the same across the US,” StarTribune.com, April 13).
So far there have been more than 500 cases of measles in Texas alone this year, with more than 1 in 10 children needing to be hospitalized for further care and two children dying. In addition, we are seeing skyrocketing numbers of pertussis infections nationwide in children over the last four years, including 10 deaths last year. For both measles and pertussis, vaccination rates for children continue to decline and are below the recommended rates (95% of all children being vaccinated) to prevent outbreaks in a community.
Here in Minnesota, for the 2023-2024 school year, only 87% of children entering kindergarten were fully vaccinated with the MMR vaccine that protects against measles and the DTaP vaccine that protects against pertussis. These are down from almost 94% for both vaccines nine years earlier. These vaccines are the only effective way to try and prevent your child from getting measles or pertussis.
Parents: Please get your children vaccinated now.
Sheldon Berkowitz, St. Paul
