Readers Write: USAID funding, Veterans Affairs

In his Feb. 5 opinion piece, Bindamnan wrote that “Dismantling USAID is not necessarily a bad thing.” In criticizing “the horrible actions that international development organizations have committed,” he cited two examples: A Yemeni consultant’s book in Arabic was translated into English by an expat who claimed authorship, and an American who wrote monographs on Yemeni education could not speak Arabic and knew nothing about Yemeni culture. Let me cite two consequences of Trump’s “horrible action” of two weeks ago, imposing a freeze on foreign assistance: the closing of soup kitchens in battle-torn Khartoum, Sudan, with its starving populace, and the closing of hospitals in refugee camps along the Thai-Myanmar border, leaving patients bereft of medical treatment. A self-serving act by foreign aid consultants is inappropriate. The action by Trump to terminate assistance to some of the world’s most vulnerable people is both heartless and shortsighted. If it stands, our nation is covered in shame.