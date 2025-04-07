Readers Write: Trump goes golfing, Social Security, coffee

Our state is one of 13 that sends more tax money to the federal government than we receive. And what are we getting in return from the Trump/Musk regime? Decimated 401Ks, higher prices, longer wait times for help with Social Security or federal tax returns (if you can even get through), more dangerous air travel, less help for veterans, more measles, less cancer research, fewer people to maintain and staff our national parks and wildlife refuges … I have to say, becoming the newest Canadian province is looking like a better idea all the time.