Readers Write: Trump goes golfing, Social Security, coffee

Sunday was President Donald Trump’s fourth day of golfing at his private resort while our retirement savings tanked and prices rose, as administration talking heads beseeched us to believe their words rather than what we saw with our own eyes. Now I read that Trump, Elon Musk and their Republican helpmeets in Congress are yanking federal funding that cities and towns across Minnesota had been counting on for critical infrastructure projects — in some cases, just as shovels were about to hit the ground (“Trump cuts force cities to scramble,” front page, April 7).
Our state is one of 13 that sends more tax money to the federal government than we receive. And what are we getting in return from the Trump/Musk regime? Decimated 401Ks, higher prices, longer wait times for help with Social Security or federal tax returns (if you can even get through), more dangerous air travel, less help for veterans, more measles, less cancer research, fewer people to maintain and staff our national parks and wildlife refuges … I have to say, becoming the newest Canadian province is looking like a better idea all the time.
Anne Hamre, St. Paul
After the close of the stock market last Thursday, according to a reprinted Associated Press article, “Trump offered an upbeat reaction after he was asked about the market’s drop as he left the White House to fly to his Florida golf club on Thursday.
“ ‘I think it’s going very well,’ he said. ‘We have an operation, like when a patient gets operated on and it’s a big thing. I said this would exactly be the way it is’ ” (“Markets melt down,” April 4).