Readers Write: ‘Trump derangement syndrome,’ National Agriculture Day

One day of legislative activity at the State Capitol costs somewhere around $10,000-20,000 in lawmakers’ salaries and per diem pay. On top of that are staff salaries and operational and maintenance costs. What a colossal waste of taxpayer dollars on this stunt that could go to real legislation to address real problems. It is amazing that none of these five senators, who claim to care about Minnesota, considered for a moment: “What we are about to do is a really, really bad idea.” To make amends, I suggest they put forth a thoughtful, bipartisan bill to address some of the very real issues affecting Minnesotans struggling with mental illness.