Readers Write: ‘Trump derangement syndrome,’ National Agriculture Day
Shame on you, senators, for mocking Minnesotans with mental disorders.
My first reaction to the story of five Republican state senators putting forth a bill to define “Trump derangement syndrome” as a mental illness was disbelief and anger (“GOP bill: ‘Trump syndrome’ is for real,” March 17). I didn’t realize Republicans could sink any further in their devotion to President Donald Trump and the irony of their support of a narcissistic personality in the White House. I am angry and saddened these men used their positions in government for such a personal attack on Minnesotans, including their own constituents, for having a different political view.
As a trained clinical psychologist, I was also angered by how their actions make a mockery of mental health disorders. The seriousness of the issue of assessment and treatment for mental health is so important — let’s use this as an opportunity to advocate for real mental health care that some people struggle to access. Here are some realities about mental illness in our state:
- In 2023, 815 Minnesotans died by suicide.
- An estimated 60-64% of homeless adults in Minnesota are dealing with mental illness.
- We have a shortage of psychiatric beds for our youth with severe mental and behavioral disorders. Some families are forced to seek treatment out of state.
One day of legislative activity at the State Capitol costs somewhere around $10,000-20,000 in lawmakers’ salaries and per diem pay. On top of that are staff salaries and operational and maintenance costs. What a colossal waste of taxpayer dollars on this stunt that could go to real legislation to address real problems. It is amazing that none of these five senators, who claim to care about Minnesota, considered for a moment: “What we are about to do is a really, really bad idea.” To make amends, I suggest they put forth a thoughtful, bipartisan bill to address some of the very real issues affecting Minnesotans struggling with mental illness.
Jennifer Nash-Wright, Fifty Lakes, Minn.
The writer is a retired psychologist.
State Sen. Eric Lucero, who has a long history of misunderstanding science, is at it again by introducing a bill that defines “Trump derangement syndrome” as a mental illness. Lucero et al. define this as “the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons” in reaction to Trump’s policies, and propose to add it to a list of definitions related to mental health care in Minnesota.
In 2021, objecting to a bill protecting transgender people from hate crimes, Lucero said, “I believe in science. I believe if you have an XY chromosome you’re a male, if you have a YY (sic) chromosome you’re a female.” In 2023, he blamed global warming on Pride Month: “GLOBAL WARMING,” he began a tweet. “Our Creator hates PRIDE and each of us as the creation will be held to account for our choices, eventually.”
Now Lucero, who keeps stepping over the line, has entered even more dangerous territory. Amid longstanding calls to “lock up” Trump’s political opponents as criminals, Lucero is now calling for them to be labeled as mentally ill. The senator’s claims are not only unscientific, they are authoritarian.
John Fredell, Minneapolis
The writer is a retired physician.
As a longtime Minnesota licensed psychologist, I am writing to express my significant concern regarding the actions of a group of GOP state senators to present a bill to define an official mental illness. In my career, I do not know of another occasion when lawmakers took steps to define psychological diagnoses. Obviously this is an effort to legitimize discrediting those who express concern over the current political leadership in our country.
This is not normal. I am appealing to my professional organizations to take a stand on this action.
Laura Tripet Dodge, Minneapolis
We hear a lot these days about a condition called “Trump derangement syndrome.” Fair enough. For balance, may we also consider recognizing a malady called “Trump devotion syndrome”? Those who suffer from this condition display unwavering fealty to a man who disparages women, mocks people with disabilities, insults prisoners of war like former U.S. Sen. John McCain, turns international allies into adversaries, provides support to dictators, uses the law to persecute his political enemies, pardons rioters convicted of beating police officers and promotes trade policies that put the U.S. economy at risk.
Putting a name to the syndrome is only the first step, though. We must then work to develop a cure. Sadly, it seems the only cure for this unfortunate condition will be to let it run its course, which should take another 46 months or, heaven forbid, perhaps even longer.
Ethan Wood, Woodbury
Many statutes start with a definition section. The draft defining “Trump derangement syndrome” as a type of mental illness could lead with the language below. The list could go on ad infinitum, given Trump’s many outrageous statements and acts, but we have to start somewhere.
649.02 DEFINITIONS.
Subdivision 1. Scope. For purposes of this chapter, the terms in this section have the meanings given them.
Subd. 2. “Trump derangement syndrome” means forming and/or exhibiting the following ideations:
a. That Donald J. Trump is a suitable candidate for president of the United States after he said the following about John McCain and American prisoners of war: “He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured, OK?”
b. That Donald J. Trump is a suitable candidate for president of the United States after he said the following about women: “I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything ... Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.”
James Dunn, Edina
I would rather have “Trump derangement syndrome” than a case of “obsequious Republican cowardice.”
Jeremy Powers, Fridley
AG DAY
Celebrating all who provide for us
On March 18 we celebrate National Agriculture Day, a time to recognize the incredible individuals who make agriculture possible and reflect on its impact. Agriculture is a team effort that extends far beyond the farm. It’s an entire community of dedicated people, from farmers and ranchers to agribusiness professionals, educators, scientists, truck drivers, retailers and many others who work together to provide for our nation.
For many of us, agriculture is more than a livelihood. It’s a lifestyle, a pledge to a greater purpose. As a sixth-generation Meeker County farmer, I have seen firsthand the greatest strength in agriculture lies in the values we share: our commitment to the health of our families, conservation and stewardship of our land and dedication to animal care. These principles form the foundation of our work.
To our communities, consumers and supporters: Thank you. Thank you for recognizing the importance of agriculture, for valuing the people behind it and for standing with us as we continue to meet the needs of a growing world. Your support is key to sustaining the foundation of our communities.
This Ag Day, let’s celebrate the dedication, passion and ingenuity of everyone who makes agriculture possible. Let’s honor their efforts and ensure that future generations understand the vital role agriculture plays in shaping our world.
Matt Johnson, Litchfield, Minn.
The writer is president of the Meeker County Farm Bureau.
