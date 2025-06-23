Readers Write: The Israel-Iran war

In recent memory, since the Iraq War in 2003, the term “regime change” has become a dirty word in American politics. It brings back memories of an unnecessary and uncalled for war against Iraq, which brought very heavy costs and no benefits to the U.S. Regime change is now being proposed as the solution to end Iranian aggression and belligerence in the Middle East. It is important to note that because regime change was the wrong solution to Iraq’s issues in 2003, it does not mean that it is the wrong solution for every other problem in the Middle East. The only strategic victory that can be achieved against the Iranian regime is through regime change. The core of the 1979 Iranian Revolution was, and remains, exporting their revolution (translation: Iranian hegemony, terrorism and instability) to the rest of the Middle East.