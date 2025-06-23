Readers Write: The Israel-Iran war

•••
Way to go, Congress. It must be the season of abdication, because you have fully embraced refusing to play your role in American governance. First, you refuse to temper the president’s actions on tariffs and trade, resulting in instability in both the world and national economies with no particular benefit to anyone.
Now he ordered the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites, and you have stood by, allowing him to usurp your authority in authorizing war. Whatever one thinks of the Iranian regime (and I, for one, am not a fan), this bombing is a straightforward act of war and nothing else. There is no national self-defense involved, no protection of American citizens or even the pretense of that — just naked aggression that sabotaged ongoing diplomacy and negotiations on other fronts with respect to Iran’s nuclear program. The Netanyahu government may benefit from this attack, but it’s hard to say that anyone else does.
Please grow a spine, dear Congress, assert your role, and help shield the nation (and world) from the impulsive whims of a president at odds with good governance and democracy.
Charles Watt, St. Paul
•••
The condemnation from some quarters of Congress for the absence of congressional consent for the massive attack by American air forces on the three Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend overlooks past precedent.