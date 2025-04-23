Readers Write: Tesla vandalism, Hegseth’s blunder

•••
I am compelled to write after seeing the news about the Tesla vandal, a Minnesota state employee, who intentionally damaged at least six cars with a loss of over $20,000 (“Authorities won’t charge man caught on video vandalizing Teslas in Minneapolis,” StarTribune.com, April 22). To see that the Hennepin County attorney decided to give him pre-charge diversion is disturbing. The decision to give an employed upper-class man a break like this appears to be a political decision. I was an assistant Hennepin County attorney for 40 years and retired earlier this month. I know what a prosecutor should do, and more importantly, what a prosecutor should not do. And making decisions based on political considerations is something a prosecutor must never do.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has diversion criteria posted on its public website, at least as of today. Property crimes, like damage to property, can be diverted when the loss is under $5,000. Diversion is a one-year program and it is very difficult to pay more than that amount in that time period. Pre-charge diversion, which is rarely used, is limited to a $2,000 loss. This Tesla vandalism is not eligible under the office’s own guidelines. If Dylan Bryan Adams can pay $20,000 within a year, then he is essentially buying a criminal disposition others can’t.
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty needs to explain to the residents of north Minneapolis or near south Minneapolis why they and their community members have to serve jail time and have a criminal record when this state employee doesn’t. There can’t be one disposition for the wealthy or those who commit crimes that are politically acceptable and another for the rest of Hennepin County.
Diane M. Krenz, Minnetonka
•••
The decision by Moriarty to refrain from charging the vandal of six Teslas in downtown Minneapolis is profoundly irresponsible. In the wake of President Donald Trump’s myriad legal woes, a large portion of this country — rightly or wrongly — believes that the justice system has been weaponized against conservatives while liberals enjoy a lighter touch. As an elected law enforcement officer it is Moriarty’s job to dispel this notion and re-establish institutional trust. She has failed massively at this task.