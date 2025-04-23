Readers Write

Readers Write: Tesla vandalism, Hegseth’s blunder

The Hennepin County attorney’s decision not to charge the Tesla vandal reeks of favoritism.

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 23, 2025 at 10:29PM
Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory on Sept. 18, 2023. (Noah Berger/The Associated Press)

I am compelled to write after seeing the news about the Tesla vandal, a Minnesota state employee, who intentionally damaged at least six cars with a loss of over $20,000 (“Authorities won’t charge man caught on video vandalizing Teslas in Minneapolis,” StarTribune.com, April 22). To see that the Hennepin County attorney decided to give him pre-charge diversion is disturbing. The decision to give an employed upper-class man a break like this appears to be a political decision. I was an assistant Hennepin County attorney for 40 years and retired earlier this month. I know what a prosecutor should do, and more importantly, what a prosecutor should not do. And making decisions based on political considerations is something a prosecutor must never do.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has diversion criteria posted on its public website, at least as of today. Property crimes, like damage to property, can be diverted when the loss is under $5,000. Diversion is a one-year program and it is very difficult to pay more than that amount in that time period. Pre-charge diversion, which is rarely used, is limited to a $2,000 loss. This Tesla vandalism is not eligible under the office’s own guidelines. If Dylan Bryan Adams can pay $20,000 within a year, then he is essentially buying a criminal disposition others can’t.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty needs to explain to the residents of north Minneapolis or near south Minneapolis why they and their community members have to serve jail time and have a criminal record when this state employee doesn’t. There can’t be one disposition for the wealthy or those who commit crimes that are politically acceptable and another for the rest of Hennepin County.

Diane M. Krenz, Minnetonka

The decision by Moriarty to refrain from charging the vandal of six Teslas in downtown Minneapolis is profoundly irresponsible. In the wake of President Donald Trump’s myriad legal woes, a large portion of this country — rightly or wrongly — believes that the justice system has been weaponized against conservatives while liberals enjoy a lighter touch. As an elected law enforcement officer it is Moriarty’s job to dispel this notion and re-establish institutional trust. She has failed massively at this task.

Brian J. Krause, Minneapolis

No one is above the law. We hear that almost daily. But that appears not to be true. A man, a state employee, keys several Tesla cars while out walking his dog, causing $20,000 in damages. Plus while doing so was blatantly caught on many security cameras. What or who has influenced Moriarty not to charge with this property damage?

I am sure had I damaged someone’s property to the tune of $20,000 I would certainly be charged with the crime. It appears it depends who the crime is committed against whether it should be charged. But remember no one is above the law ... unless.

Bruce Granger, West Concord, Minn.

HEGSETH BLUNDER

God forbid we ever face a real threat

Some day, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth might have to defend himself — and the nation — against something more than accurate reports about his colossal incompetence, such as that evidenced by him at least twice discussing battle plans on an insecure text channel (“Hegseth shared plans in 2nd chat,” April 21). If and when Hegseth finds himself and American troops up against a major military power like China, the “anonymous smear” defense he uses against factual news stories will be no defense at all. Hegseth’s obvious lack of qualification for his job is little more than an annoyance now, like the open secret about a drunken uncle. But if he’s ever called on to actually strategize and coordinate what he so brashly calls “war fighting,” his incompetence will be deadly.

Steve Schild, Falcon Heights

During World War II the phrase “loose lips sink ships” became the watchword of the nation to ensure the safety of the men and women who were risking their lives to protect us. All our citizens were asked to abide by those words. Last month we had Trump’s secretary of defense sharing details of an upcoming bombing mission on an unsecured chat line hours before the bombs fell. With him on the chat were the secretary of state, our national security adviser, the secretary of the Treasury, a CIA official and the director of national intelligence. Also on the line, for some unknown reason, was the editor of the Atlantic magazine. This was top-secret, classified information being shared with an editor and possibly with our enemies on an unsecured line. This was total disregard for the lives of those who protect us. Our top government officials enjoyed beating their chests, drunk with power and with zero concern for our service men and women.

Now we have learned that Hegseth did it again. This time he included his wife, brother and private attorney on the chat so that he could beat his chest in front of them as well. And by the way, he did this all on his personal, unsecured cellphone. To make matters even worse, we now know that several of Hegseth’s most trusted appointees have either resigned or been fired. These were the same people he insisted he needed at the Pentagon. Is it any wonder that these same “trusted advisers” along with many others in the Pentagon are now saying that the Pentagon is in complete chaos? Hegseth and the rest of this reckless crew need to find new jobs where they won’t endanger our nation’s security and all of our service personnel.

Dennis Fendt, Oakdale

The political radar now indicates the possible dismissal of the secretary of defense for his indefensible national security lapses. But Hegseth’s misdeeds are consistent and in line with the behaviors and lawlessness of his boss. I need reminding (and maybe you do too) that we have a president who remains foremost a convicted felon, and who provides daily examples of this for those under him.

Beyond the official title, his most extraordinary attribute, that of convicted felon, captures the overriding narrative of this presidency. As a registered felon — the legal stamp of poor judgment and lawless actions, we can expect that those serving “at the pleasure of the president” may wish to emulate his example, as Hegseth has done. And though we are stuck with abuse of office from the felon president and at least one member of his Cabinet, we are better for knowing it, for recognizing and resisting those actions we determine to be lawless, unconstitutional and especially life threatening — from the terrorism of national and international budget slashing.

Like the numbers from the misguided Iraq war, needless death can be tabulated and publicized from decisions made by this administration. That is a worthy job going forward: for the media; for those taking to the streets and for those cross-overs in Congress who find honest conversation before the mirror. Time is now, in concert, to undo the nasty doings of the convicted felon.

Steve Watson, Minneapolis

Can we stop wasting time on trivial details? Debating whether the information was war plans, attack plans or something else is pointless. Hegseth shouldn’t be sharing any of this information, classified or not, on unsecured third-party chat lines with friends, family members, lawyers or anyone else.

That’s the real issue. Parsing every word and pretending it matters how we classify or categorize the information is just a parlor game and distraction from the main point: the Department of Defense should not be discussing this type of information on unsecured chat lines that have already proven to be unreliable.

Paul Niebeling, Minneapolis

