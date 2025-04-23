Readers Write: Tesla vandalism, Hegseth’s blunder

Now we have learned that Hegseth did it again. This time he included his wife, brother and private attorney on the chat so that he could beat his chest in front of them as well. And by the way, he did this all on his personal, unsecured cellphone. To make matters even worse, we now know that several of Hegseth’s most trusted appointees have either resigned or been fired. These were the same people he insisted he needed at the Pentagon. Is it any wonder that these same “trusted advisers” along with many others in the Pentagon are now saying that the Pentagon is in complete chaos? Hegseth and the rest of this reckless crew need to find new jobs where they won’t endanger our nation’s security and all of our service personnel.