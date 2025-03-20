Readers Write: Tesla, DEI at the DOD, the good in people

•••
Tuesday evening, returning to my parked Tesla after work, I found a paper slid on its windshield containing a picture of Elon Musk’s unambiguous salute along with a handwritten note exhorting me to sell my car. I found this overt action a bit disconcerting, though not as unsettling as reports of vandalism committed against Tesla dealers and vehicles.
While I will not argue against anyone’s right to peacefully boycott Tesla because of Musk’s deplorable behavior, intimidating Tesla owners does not really make sense. I purchased my Tesla because of its superior electric vehicle technology and, mostly, to combat climate change and do good in the world.
Next, Tesla is a U.S. company, and Teslas sold here were made in the U.S. by some of its 120,000 American employees. The Washington Post reports that many of these American employees do not support Musk’s political actions. Owning a Tesla shows a desire to buy American and support Tesla’s mostly nonpartisan employees.
Finally, according to data from Strategic Vision, an average of more than 70% of Tesla buyers from 2016-2024 reported their political affiliation as Democrat or independent. If you are a liberal, most of us are too!
There is a window sticker on my Tesla that says, “Love the car, not the CEO.” I’d like to implore my fellow citizens to “Love (or at least not hate) the Tesla owner,” who likely finds Musk’s behavior as abhorrent as you do.
Jeffrey Derby, Bloomington