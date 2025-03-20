Readers Write: Tesla, DEI at the DOD, the good in people

After the vehicles involved navigated to the shoulder, everyone’s first concern was ensuring everyone was OK. Nobody bemoaned their damaged car or sniped about inattentive driving, and not a single person angrily complained about being waylaid from where they were headed. Within moments after hanging up with emergency dispatch, trucks from the Department of Transportation arrived and calmly escorted us off the highway. A few beats later, highway patrol showed up, collected statements and information, and handed us paperwork to relay to our insurance companies. In total, no more than 30 minutes elapsed between the fender-bender and everyone continuing on to where they were headed. During that time, the four people involved shared stories about our infant children (and words of thanks that none were in our cars during the crash) and enjoyed an affable conversation about living in the Twin Cities.