Readers Write: Russian cyberthreats, Gaza aid pause

Every day something happens in the U.S. that makes me wonder what world I live in. I was born at the end of World War II — a war my dad fought in. I grew up with a great uncle who was severely wounded in the war. I listened to the anguish of these men and other elders as we made it through the Cold War. Now I wonder how I could ever explain what has transpired as we turn our back on Ukraine and open up to our enemy Russia — and believe me, none of these elders thought we could or should trust Russia.