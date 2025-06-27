Readers Write: Road construction season, immigration, animal experiments

These alternative crossings also need to be protected from moving traffic and cannot compromise the safety of those using it. But in my travels, I’ve seen crosswalks and sidewalks closed with no alternative sidewalks or crosswalks in place. The USDOT, MnDOT, Public Right of Way Accessibility Guidelines and the ADA all state what is required when a crosswalk is in the work zone or closed because of construction. In fact, MnDOT shows examples of alternative crosswalks in their manual on uniform traffic control and has a publication titled “Pedestrian Accommodations through Work Zones Design Guidance,” that has the specifications needed for the alternative crosswalk. To make matters worse is the fact that when government entities are informed of their failure to follow the law, they simply try to ignore the complaint.