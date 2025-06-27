Readers Write: Road construction season, immigration, animal experiments

•••
The second Minnesota season has begun. The orange cones and barrels and concrete barricades are up on just about every federal, state, county and city roadway. All motorists are complaining about the delays while traveling to their destinations. But groups we don’t hear enough from are pedestrians, bicyclists and persons with disabilities. Their plight during the construction season goes unnoticed and unheard.
Road construction is not contained in just lanes of traffic, but it includes sidewalks, trails and crosswalks. I have seen sidewalks and crosswalks closed for construction and there are no alternative places for pedestrians and persons with disabilities to walk down or cross the street. They are ignored. What many do not know is that when a sidewalk, trail or crosswalk is closed and part of the work zone, a temporary alternative sidewalk, trail or crosswalk has to be part of the construction project and needs to include all the features that the original sidewalk, trail or crosswalk has, namely ramps.
These alternative crossings also need to be protected from moving traffic and cannot compromise the safety of those using it. But in my travels, I’ve seen crosswalks and sidewalks closed with no alternative sidewalks or crosswalks in place. The USDOT, MnDOT, Public Right of Way Accessibility Guidelines and the ADA all state what is required when a crosswalk is in the work zone or closed because of construction. In fact, MnDOT shows examples of alternative crosswalks in their manual on uniform traffic control and has a publication titled “Pedestrian Accommodations through Work Zones Design Guidance,” that has the specifications needed for the alternative crosswalk. To make matters worse is the fact that when government entities are informed of their failure to follow the law, they simply try to ignore the complaint.
The voices of pedestrians, bicyclists and persons with disabilities need to be heard when it comes to construction season.
Duane Butorac, Eagan
IMMIGRATION
If human suffering doesn’t move you, economic chaos just might
Let’s call her Maria. She’s the day care teacher my son loves most. He cannot leave school before finding her and jumping into her arms as she asks, “Escuchaste hoy, mi amor?”