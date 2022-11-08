Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

I'm a lifelong Democrat, so don't let the headline of this letter to the editor fool you. But I just can't fathom why Democrats haven't figured out how to send out messages that will get them elected. Poll after poll shows that the biggest two issues driving voters this November were inflation and crime. Republicans embraced this, and that's all they put out there. They didn't even have to say how they would deal with those two hot-button issues. They just said: Elect us and we will reduce inflation and stop crime, as if Democrats support inflation and crime. Democrats, on the other hand, continued to discuss only the need for abortion rights, saving democracy and support of LGBTQ+ communities. These are critically important issues, but they won't get Democrats elected.

Listen to the people! If you want to support these bedrocks of liberal policies, then start messaging like Republicans so we can get elected.

Peter Pearson, Minneapolis and Sarasota, Fla.

•••

When you are tired of the same old two-party system filled with crooks, crazies, budding YouTube stars and wannabe insurrectionists who constantly argue and belittle each other like 5-year-olds, please consider a future with a viable third-party option that could actually compete in 2024. Enough of the "I'll pick the less dangerous of the two" vote. Unless you are in the top 1% of earners and are willing to write a check to a candidate, you are virtually unimportant to both parties. I'm willing to guess 70% of voters would not support the extreme positions of either party, yet surprisingly, there doesn't seem to be anyone interested in forming a third-party option. We need a more competitive option than the Green, Socialist, Marijuana and Constitution parties that would do little more than waste ink on a ballot.

Tom Intihar, Brooklyn Park

•••

Last Thursday's featured letter to the editor about Kim Crockett's campaign hit the nail on the head ("How does she 'restore confidence'?").

In 2016 Republicans elected a president who would cry "unfair" if he lost at a game of monopoly. Because many believed everything this president said, they have been supportive in his claim of foul play when he lost in 2020. If he runs again in 2024 and loses, we will hear the same thing.

Come on, Republicans, put forth a viable candidate who believes in our system. Put forth one I might even vote for. The former president's ego could never tolerate a loss. I can't stand another four years of whining!

Brian Moltz, Edina

VOTING

Shoutout to the poll workers

A big shout of appreciation to the city of Minneapolis' early voting poll workers for their efficiency, clarity of procedure and, most of all, presence and professional manner. I had the privilege of voting last week at a time convenient for me because of all their efforts. We Minneapolis residents are fortunate to vote with confidence in a process convenient for voters. Thank you for a Minneapolis service done right.

Cecilia Michel, Minneapolis

LAWSUIT AGAINST SHIPT

Ellison's office has it right

The lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Attorney General's Office against Shipt (owned by Target Corp.) should be applauded as a major contribution to protecting workers, taxpayers and business ("Ellison suing Shipt over workers' rights," Oct. 28).

When companies "misclassify" workers as independent contractors rather than as employees, they not only shift their costs to others but they deprive them of basic rights and fairness.

Workers suffer the greatest impact of "misclassification" when corporations are "relying on workers to absorb most operating costs" — an overwhelming burden on them and their families. We have seen this, for example, among container drivers working in U.S. ports, who are saddled with health insurance, Social Security contributions and all the expenses of their vehicles (insurance, maintenance and repairs, fuel, etc.). To cover these costs, drivers must work long hours to scratch out a living.

In addition, when employees are labeled as independent contractors by their employer, they are denied the opportunity to unionize. Under federal labor law, only employees are guaranteed the right to organize and form a union to collectively bargain with their boss — and be protected against employer unfair labor practices. In the case of Shipt workers who want to address their payment structure, benefits and working conditions — as employees have recently attempted at companies such as Amazon and Starbucks — they cannot. Companies like Shipt, then, can keep their workers voiceless and powerless to negotiate change.

But taxpayers are also forced to absorb the costs of "misclassifying" employees as independent contractors. States like Minnesota are losing out on millions of dollars in revenue in the form of worker compensation and other payroll taxes as well as unemployment insurance. Why shouldn't Shipt pay its own costs of doing business?

Finally, companies that do treat their workers as employees are put at a competitive disadvantage. If a responsible high-road employer pays the costs of its employees wages and benefits and its share of state taxes while another company is allowed to skate free, how is that fair?

Workers, taxpayers and responsible employers should welcome the aggressive advocacy of Attorney General Keith Ellison in challenging such a scam.

Jeff Farmer, Golden Valley

The writer is retired director of organizing, International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

•••

As a mom, being a shopper with Shipt allows me to say "yes" to the important things in life. That's because I get to be my own boss — choosing when, where and how often I work — while shopping and delivering for customers. So I was disappointed to read that Ellison is attacking my ability to earn extra income on a flexible schedule with Shipt.

I usually deliver orders a few hours a day, four to five times per week so I can work without sacrificing time with my kids. The pay I receive has allowed my family to become more financially sound, and it has given me the opportunity to build a savings account. And in contrast to the attorney general's claims, I get to customize my shopper experience by choosing the size of orders, locations and times that are right for me.

The freedom of being an independent contractor allows me to work more when I need to and less when I don't. That freedom also lets other Shipt shoppers choose completely different schedules if they want. It's important that elected officials listen to their constituents, and the vast majority of us want to remain independent contractors. This move doesn't help independent contractors like me; it hurts us and the flexibility we rely on.

Sarah Norton, Hopkins

NEWSPAPERS

Proud of the Daily, then and now

I was encouraged by Gayle Golden's piece in the Monday newspaper ("Rumors of Minnesota Daily's death have been exaggerated," Opinion Exchange). My wife, Jean, an award-winning night editor of the Minnesota Daily, would have been pleased as well. No one could foresee the changes coming when we first met in the basement of Murphy Hall, often after classes with Mitch Charnley.

Jean's college learning from the many fine professors and instructors in the school of Journalism and Mass Communication led her to a distinguished career as managing editor and then assistant director for research and publications at the Minnesota Historical Society.

Yes, we began with paper and typewriters, No. 2 pencils and dial telephones. We learned together to be comfortable with the dark and often cold streets in downtown Minneapolis where the Daily was finally edited and printed each night. Later we recognized and soon adapted to the exploding new challenges and advantages of the digital era.

Were Jean still with us, I know she would be smiling and applauding the persistence of our college newspaper, its staff and advisers, and would be helping to lead our march into the future.

Carl Brookins, Roseville