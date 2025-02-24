Readers Write: Pentagon firings, veterans affairs

I get my health care from the VA and can unequivocally say it is the best health care system in America. Well, I better qualify that statement and say it was. Lack of resources is having its intended effect and the system is being degraded. Veterans Affairs is under attack and this attack is cleverly couched in language suggesting it is being done for the benefit of veterans. Community care is a good example. It’s a necessity for those veterans not living near a VA facility. However, more funds are unnecessarily being diverted from the VA into the private sector. When more veterans receive inadequate care, fingers will be pointed and statements issued saying, “There, see? The VA isn’t working.”