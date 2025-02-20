Readers write: Nuway investigation, violence interrupters, appeasing Putin
Hastily cutting funding to substance-use disorder programs could create a humanitarian crisis.
•••
Anyone who has worked in the substance-use disorder treatment field for more than 90 days has seen this issue firsthand and wondered what’s really going on (“Fraud claims imperil treatment,” front page, Feb. 19). Providing housing during treatment isn’t just noble — it’s essential. Safe, stable living environments are a requirement for recovery. At the same time, we’ve all seen how housing stipends can create incentives for people to enter treatment when a housing-first approach might better serve them, or how treatment groups sometimes include individuals who are primarily seeking housing rather than long-term care.
Naturally, we’ve questioned how programs can provide $500, $600, even $750 per month in housing stipends for every client while still claiming that Medicaid dollars aren’t being used for housing — something federal law prohibits. (To Nuway’s credit, they at least operate a nonprofit that ostensibly funds these stipends.) We’ve all wondered about the legality and sustainability of this model, and many of us have imagined the chaos that would unfold if the state suddenly reversed course.
But here’s the reality: We’ve been asking these questions for years. The state has known about this practice, reviewed it and signed off on it — year after year, audit after audit — allowing it to become deeply embedded in Minnesota’s SUD treatment system. The result? Intensive outpatient programs have no choice but to offer these stipends to remain competitive. Every few years, the Department of Human Services audits these programs, reviews their policies, procedures and billing, and ultimately approves them. And when DHS flags an issue, providers like Nuway adjust their practices to stay compliant.
Now, we are on the precipice of a disastrous decision that could leave thousands of vulnerable Minnesotans homeless — in the middle of winter — simply because no one wants to take responsibility for finding a sustainable solution. DHS cannot claim ignorance. If they suddenly cut off Medicaid payments to the Twin Cities’ largest SUD treatment provider — only after a KARE 11 exposé forced them into action — people will die, front-line workers will lose their jobs and the system will not be improved.
DHS needs to step up and develop a reasonable, sustainable path forward — one that leads to meaningful, systemwide reform without creating a humanitarian crisis.
I, for one, will be watching closely — and bracing for the fallout.
Ian McLoone, Minneapolis
The writer is an addiction therapist and co-founder of Expanse MN, an adult mental health clinic.
VIOLENCE INTERRUPTERS
Just can the whole thing
Regarding the front-page Feb. 18 story, “ ‘Beyond policing’ is beyond stuck”: It’s not surprising “beyond policing” and “violence interrupters” haven’t worked. But then, that was never the point. The intent was to toss taxpayer money to City Council patronage pals — obscure nonprofits and others — who were quick to belly up to the trough. If council members have “lost faith” in the operation, it is because the largesse isn’t going to their allies fast enough. Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette is right to demand greater transparency on how the money is spent, but there’s a much better idea: Scrap the whole $23 million Neighborhood Safety Department and give the money to the police to hire more cops.
Pat Doyle, Minneapolis
The writer is a retired Star Tribune reporter.
•••
As a 20-plus year resident of Minneapolis following the conversation around violence interrupters as part of the Neighborhood Safety Department, this recent article was very concerning. Under Mayor Jacob Frey, millions of dollars earmarked for these programs after George Floyd’s murder were spent with no documentation of plans to reduce violence or results that demonstrate an effect on community violence.
The article also failed to mention Mayor Frey’s responsibility for the program and its massive budget. In 2021, the mayor lobbied for the strong mayor amendment that passed and gave him more authority than any other mayor in the city’s history. He has sole authority over public safety in our city. This is ultimately his responsibility and he is using his staff as shields from accountability.
Members of the City Council who have repeatedly asked for information were right in doing so. Their efforts were usually met with a “pass the buck” approach, giving council members no confidence that the city can deliver. That’s why some members introduced getting assistance from Hennepin County, which has had success with youth violence interruption programs.
Three things are clear to me: Minneapolis residents aren’t getting the safety we deserve; the people charged with making us safe seem to want to operate in the dark with no transparency or accountability; it is ultimately the mayor’s job to ensure the safety of its residents, but he has no vision and no plan.
Meghan Casey, Minneapolis
•••
Myron Medcalf’s interview with the Rev. Jerry McAfee was outstanding (“Rev. McAfee should practice what he preaches,” Feb. 19). He jumped right into the lion’s den and took him on one-to-one, man-to-man. I have so many thoughts on this column. Medcalf questioned the reverend about his language, use of profanity, confrontational demeanor and inappropriate comments to a Minneapolis City Council member and even threats. All were met with denial or with no regrets or foolish explanations. I will not attempt to get into all the issues, but suffice it to say the council has a duty to question what they are getting for the millions of taxpayer dollars going into the McAfee projects, whatever they may be. They should not be subjected to intimidation and threats. My primary reason for writing is to express gratitude and pride for Medcalf’s conduct and my utter contempt and disappointment in McAfee’s conduct. This was a clear win for the professional journalist.
Lyle Arnold, Apple Valley
WAR ON UKRAINE
Appeasement gets us nowhere
In the city of Munich, 87 years ago, England and France negotiated away one-third of Czechoslovakia to Hitler in a deal that became synonymous with appeasement. The allies abandoned a vibrant democracy to a tyrant, even excluding the Czechoslovaks from the negotiating table.
As noted in the Feb. 19 article “U.S., Russia hold first talks on Ukraine without Kyiv, allies,” President Donald Trump is negotiating only with Russia, and he appears to have already chosen sides. In a pre-negotiation phone call with the Russian tyrant our genius negotiator traded away the possibility of NATO membership and NATO peace keepers for ... nothing. Soon Trump will tell the Ukrainians to surrender the land Russia has stolen or his administration will cut off aid. And to rub salt in the wound, our president is trying to extort $500 billion from the brave Ukrainians. When choosing between heroic Ukrainians and Russian aggressors, between good and evil, Trump chose evil, just like England and France did 87 years ago. And like 1938, as Winston Churchill famously predicted “You were given the choice between war and dishonour. You chose dishonour and you will have war.”
Ryan Pulkrabek, Minneapolis
The writer lived in Czechoslovakia at the time of the country’s dissolution.
•••
We seem to make up words to not use the word lie. Just to be clear, fake news is a lie. Misinformation is a lie. Alternative facts are a lie. Revisionism is a lie. We teach our children to tell the truth and anything else is a lie. Or remember the word fib? I wish the media wouldn’t shy away from saying something is a lie. When someone says that Ukraine started the war, the media should emphatically state that is a lie and that Russia started the war in 2022!
Mary M. Coady, Burnsville
about the writer
Hastily cutting funding to substance-use disorder programs could create a humanitarian crisis.