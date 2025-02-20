Readers write: Nuway investigation, violence interrupters, appeasing Putin

Myron Medcalf’s interview with the Rev. Jerry McAfee was outstanding (“Rev. McAfee should practice what he preaches,” Feb. 19). He jumped right into the lion’s den and took him on one-to-one, man-to-man. I have so many thoughts on this column. Medcalf questioned the reverend about his language, use of profanity, confrontational demeanor and inappropriate comments to a Minneapolis City Council member and even threats. All were met with denial or with no regrets or foolish explanations. I will not attempt to get into all the issues, but suffice it to say the council has a duty to question what they are getting for the millions of taxpayer dollars going into the McAfee projects, whatever they may be. They should not be subjected to intimidation and threats. My primary reason for writing is to express gratitude and pride for Medcalf’s conduct and my utter contempt and disappointment in McAfee’s conduct. This was a clear win for the professional journalist.