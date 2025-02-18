Readers Write: Minnesota delegates, Vance in Munich, Starbucks DEI

Someone recently wrote that if you wonder what you would have done had you lived in Germany during the early 1930s, it’s what you are doing right now. I thought that might be a bit of an overreaction. However, after reading about Vance’s statements last week at the Munich Security Conference chastising Germany for not embracing the extremist AfD party that has trivialized Nazi atrocities like the concentration camp Dachau, I no longer think the writer’s statement is too alarmist — it is a warning to us all.