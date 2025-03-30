Readers Write: Immigration policy, town halls

The photo of Noem standing in front of prisoners held in El Salvador brought me to tears (“Kristi Noem visits prison in El Salvador,” March 27). I don’t know if those were our recently deported immigrants or not but the inhumanity of it struck me. When did America become a place where this is acceptable? No, not just acceptable but cheered for, a place where people take joy in other human beings’ suffering. A photo-op in a tight T-shirt, perfectly coiffed hair and makeup standing in front of human beings crammed into a tight warehouse with metal stacked bunk beds. Did she even attempt to find the immigrants who are reportedly innocent? None of them had due process before they were whisked away to face this. Am I alone in thinking and feeling how wrong this is? Meanwhile, this plays out in the courts where Trump has a pretty good track record for dodging responsibility. America, where is your outrage? Where has basic human decency gone?