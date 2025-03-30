Readers Write: Immigration policy, town halls

•••
Let’s be absolutely 100% clear here: President Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem aren’t simply deporting the “bad hombres” who entered the U.S. without authorization as they would like us to believe. They are actually creating a class of undocumented immigrants by removing the legal status of hundreds of thousands of people who were lawfully admitted into the U.S. and then calling for their removal.
Think about the difference here, folks, because it truly matters.
Those who entered the U.S. lawfully under parole programs for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans did so with U.S. sponsors, proper vetting and prior permission from the U.S. government to fly to and be lawfully admitted into the United States. In order words, they followed all proper channels and procedures, violated no laws to get here, and committed no crimes since their arrival.
Nevertheless, the administration ruthlessly and at the end of the day on Friday, March 21 — a cowardly tactic many of us immigration lawyers got used to during Trump’s first administration — announced it will revoke that legal status and commence removal proceedings against those who do not “self deport.”
Make no mistake. When you hear that “Trump is deporting hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens,” replace the word “deporting” with the word “creating.” That more accurately describes the situation.
John Medeiros, Richfield