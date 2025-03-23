Readers Write: Immigration, checks and balances, the good in people

Last week people who swore to uphold the U.S. Constitution and its laws ignored an explicit court order and an immigration process that has rules and regulations and deported more than 200 men to a well-documented hellhole. The State Department’s 2023 Human Rights Report for El Salvador explicitly describes the inhumane conditions of Salvadoran prisons. This government knew what it was condemning these people to. And while I hope they are all dangerous criminals given what awaits them, President Donald Trump and his cronies constantly throw together inaccurate and negative adjectives about immigrants to justify their racist, xenophobic policies. The odds are that some of those men were simply average people fleeing a dangerous situation and hoping to get to a place of safety that might offer the chance of a better life for themselves and their families. They chose poorly.