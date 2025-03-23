Readers Write: Immigration, checks and balances, the good in people

•••
I want to thank the Minnesota Star Tribune for highlighting the plight of refugees scheduled to arrive in our state before the issuance of Executive Order 14163 (“Refugee resettlement in turmoil,” front page, March 17). One story concerned a family from the Congo whose adult daughter was too sick to travel with them in November 2024. Now she’s alone at a refugee camp and unable to reunite with them.
This is not a nameless, faceless family. This concerns our adopted family and their eldest daughter Vicky. Alongside dozens of other Minnesotans, we’re doing everything we can to bring her here.
As “host home” volunteers through their refugee placement agency, my husband and I have walked alongside them since their first family member stayed with us in August 2024. We’ve crowdsourced furniture for their duplex through our neighborhood Facebook group. A dozen of our friends donated gifts to create a joyful celebration of their faith this Christmas, despite the anguish they feel over Vicky’s absence.
The president’s executive order states “The United States lacks the ability to absorb large numbers of migrants, and in particular, refugees, into its communities in a manner that does not compromise the availability of resources for Americans.” This statement has been proven false by the dozens of community members who have rallied to support this family without compromising resources for anyone else.
The media has done their part to highlight this heartbreaking and unjust situation. The judicial branch has done their part in blocking this cruel executive order. Average citizens have done their part to support this family. It’s time for the legislative branch to act.
We’ve filed an inquiry with the offices of Rep. Ilhan Omar, Sen. Tina Smith and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and launched a letter-writing campaign to bring Vicky home. During a time when Democrats are constrained by their minorities in Congress, Vicky’s situation presents a unique opportunity for a “win” by making this beloved Minnesotan family whole.