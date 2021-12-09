In Ahmed Tharwat's recent commentary ("Why America hates Ilhan Omar," Dec. 6) we read of his concern over the death threats made against Rep. Ilhan Omar ("another fatwa on Omar's head"), but he then casually dismisses the most famous fatwa in modern history, the one issued by Iran against Salman Rushdie after his 1988 novel, "The Satanic Verses," was published in the United Kingdom by Viking Penguin.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's fatwa-death threat against Rushdie and others said this: "I inform the proud Muslim people of the world that the author of the Satanic Verses book which is against Islam, the Prophet and the Qur'an, and all those involved in its publication who were aware of its content, are sentenced to death. I ask all the Muslims to execute them wherever they find them" (The Guardian, Feb. 15, 1989). A $6 million bounty was offered for carrying out the author's execution.

Tharwat says this about the fatwa: "I've yet to meet a Muslim who took it seriously. Only Rushdie did, and he gained lots of money and fame from it." Rushdie's life was on hold for nearly 10 years while under 24-hour police protection. Some lifestyle of the rich and famous.

A cursory glance at Wikipedia shows us just some of the bloodshed and violence that occurred before and after the Iranian pronouncement:

"12 February 1989: Six people are killed and 100 injured when 10,000 attack the American Cultural Center in Islamabad, Pakistan protesting against Rushdie and his book.

"13 February 1989: One person is killed and over 100 injured in anti-Rushdie riots in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. ...

"24 February 1989: Twelve people die and 40 are wounded when a large anti-Rushdie riot in Bombay, Maharashtra, India starts to cause considerable property damage and police open fire.

"28 February 1989: Bookstores, including Cody's and Waldenbooks in Berkeley, Calif., are firebombed for selling the novel."

Translators of the novel were also targeted, such as the Japanese translator Hitoshi Igarashi, who was stabbed to death in 1991. The Italian and Norwegian translators were also targeted for assassination but survived the attacks. Numerous countries banned the book, while some bookstores stopped selling it our of fear for their safety.

In 2006 Iran renewed the fatwa, making it permanent. Just five years ago dozens of state-run media outlets in Iran raised another $600,000 for the bounty on Rushdie's head. A trail of blood, violence and censorship followed Khomeini's fatwa, and it's quite clear that many Muslims took the ayatollah very seriously.

David Rathbun, Minneapolis

•••

Rep. Omar should forgive Rep. Lauren Boebert, not because of party politics. But because the Qur'an says so.

As I scroll through the various issues facing our nation in these difficult times of a raging pandemic, political unrest and economic instability, I can't help myself but wonder if it really matters that Boebert, a struggling freshman in the House, made disrespectful remarks attacking her political rival's religion. While it may be easy for me to shake my head and say move on, it's understandable that Omar still feels upset about the cowardly remarks. The Holy Qur'an tells us to "Take to forgiveness, and enjoin kindness, and turn away from the ignorant." Following this beautiful injunction, Omar will not only get bipartisan support in the House but also get a moral victory in this "holy war." "Jihad" literally means a struggle or striving, and the best way for a Muslim to act upon this is to overcome one's own weaknesses and show strength of character!

Hashim Mumtaz, Appleton, Wis.

•••

Tharwat's commentary made some great points. One he missed (and one widely misattributed to George Orwell) was best said back in 2009 by conservative writer Selwyn Duke, on the right-leaning website RenewAmerica.com:

"The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it."

Keep telling the truth, Rep. Omar.

William Beyer, St. Louis Park

HENNEPIN COUNTY SHERIFF

After crash, Hutchinson must resign

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson got behind the wheel of a county-owned Ford Explorer after drinking ("Alcohol a factor in sheriff's I-94 crash," Dec. 9). He needs to resign immediately; this is the only ethical action given the rise in reckless driving and the skyrocketing victims of traffic violence.

The numerous layers of disregard for public safety must be acknowledged. Hutchinson made this reckless decision to drive after drinking during a pandemic when hospital staff are under extreme stress.

Sadly, Minnesota has a long track record of failing to respond to DUIs appropriately. Often people get a light sentence — and they get back in the drivers seat. Hutchinson has said, "I take full responsibility for my actions and am prepared to accept the consequences of my poor decision." But here's the thing, elected officials are not held to the same standard as state employees. We need legislation that will address this unacceptable situation.

Julie Risser, Edina

TRAFFIC DEATHS

Might weak prosecution be to blame?

This week the Star Tribune had three separate stories about drivers in the metro killing others due to their selfish and reckless behavior. All three drivers were allegedly drunk, and at least two did not have a valid driver's license ("Chronic auto thief admits to fatal crash in stolen car," "Driver pleads guilty to crash that killed Mpls. teen on skateboard" and "Man pleads guilty in crash that killed son"). All three have lengthy criminal records.

There's been a lot of talk around "reimagining" public safety lately. Some of the revolutionary ideas include no longer requiring bail for most crimes, a county attorney who has all but declared Ramsey County a haven for criminals and Hennepin County judges who wantonly dismiss charges.

A 60-year-old lady, a skateboarding teenager and a 1-year-old child are now dead. Every one of these lives had meaning. Every one of these deaths were preventable.

Jail serves a purpose. Had these men been sitting in a cell, where they belong, those three lives would have been spared.

Ryan Sheahan, Roseville

MEDIA COVERAGE OF TRUMP

Accuracy, not 'neutrality,' needed

In his Dec. 8 commentary, Ross Douthat writes about "the essential problem with the idea that just a little less media neutrality would put Trumpism in its place" ("Covering FOR Biden, press would help no one," Opinion Exchange). No, Trumpism would be put in its place if the media covered Trump more accurately.

It's not "media neutrality" for Douthat to write about Trump's presidency and not include one word about the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol that Trump encouraged with his lies about the 2020 election and his admonishment to his supporters to "fight like hell."

It is the event that defines the Trump presidency — the attempt to overthrow fair and legal election results. Until 2020, the U.S. has been a democracy with a peaceful transfer of power after presidential elections. Trump changed that.

Instead of mentioning Jan. 6, Douthat writes favorably about the 2020 election for Trump — how he gained voters in unexpected areas and was able to keep control of the party.

Douthat's column is a clear example of how media "neutrality" does have a pro-Trump tilt.

Terry Burke, St. Louis Park

We want to hear from you. Send us your thoughts here.