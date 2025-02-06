Readers Write: Gaza’s future, tariffs, Christianity

In light of Donald Trump’s assertion that the U.S. should take an ownership role in Gaza and that the millions of Palestinians who’ve lived there for generations should leave (“Trump suggests U.S. ‘ownership’ of Gaza,” Feb. 5), I would like to see a formal apology from every single politician, pundit, public figure and think-piece writer who admonished protesters for calling the Israeli destruction of Gaza a genocide. To think that we wasted so much ink on whether college students were too radical, or calling them evil for pointing out that the devastation that was in plain view for the world to witness was really happening, and then to have the president of the United States just give the game away like this, is maddening. Until such time as formal apologies are issued by the people who, in these very pages, devoted more ire to people protesting genocide than the Israeli government’s clear intentions to destroy Gaza for the purposes of erasing the Palestinian people and colonizing their land, I suggest we never listen to those people ever again.