Readers Write: Former House Speaker Melissa Hortman assassinated

Former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were just killed. Assassinated. State Sen. John Hoffman and his spouse are hopefully recovering (“Timeline: How an early morning assault against Minnesota lawmakers unfolded,” StarTribune.com, June 14).
I was director of House research for Melissa. In fact, I was director for seven House speakers, both Republicans and Democrats.
Seven good Minnesotans. In a tense political atmosphere, is it so hard to believe that seven people in a row, Democrats and Republicans, can be good people?
Melissa was tough and smart and analytical. She had compassion for people combined with an extraordinary ability to get things done.
She wanted my nonpartisan best and I was often blunt. She respected staff honesty and then she made her own mind up. This is rarer than you might think.
Once, when the chief clerk and I were advising her on how to constitutionally run the House during COVID-19, she stopped for a second and said, “I can hear you two sighing.” Politics is a tough game and pungent advice sometimes comes through a sigh. She was tough enough and adult enough to hear our thoughts and then make her own decisions.