Readers Write: Former House Speaker Melissa Hortman assassinated

It was during a drive that I heard the news of the fatal shooting of Hortman and her husband. I had to pull off the freeway because tears were streaming down my face. I did not know Speaker Hortman personally, but had watched her in the Legislature over the years. She was firm, logical and compassionate in her decisionmaking, always trying to do what was right for the people of Minnesota. Our state is one where political differences are usually settled during a fishing trip — not with a gun in the middle of the night. Her talent and dedication to public service will be sorely missed by a state that values those who choose to serve its citizens.