Readers Write: Federal funding cuts, trans rights, Keith Ellison

Among the people laid off, dismissed or fired in the last few weeks are about 1,000 National Park Service employees. Ken Burns calls the NPS “America’s Best Idea.” Those NPS employees clear trails, plan programming for guests. They clean restrooms and empty trash barrels. They rescue lost hikers and keep visitors from walking into geysers. They teach us about plants and trees and animals, as well as about their individual parks. Some of the recent firings reflect the changed values of the new administration, but these NPS employees work for American values that, I dare say, most Americans can agree with: We need parks and that parks add materially to the well-being of the nation. They’re part of what makes the U.S. special. Please call on your congressional representatives to reverse these firings and to protect this “best idea.”