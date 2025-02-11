Readers Write: Disability resources, executive overreach

There is a distinction between the “rule of law” and “rule by law.” Under the “rule of law,” which has been the standard in the U.S. since its founding, the law applies equally to all. The courts are the decider of what the law means and how it is applied. The courts do not work for the president. Under “rule by law,” the leader or a specific authority (e.g. Putin, Iranian religious leaders) decides what the law is and how it will be applied to individuals and institutions. Rule by law is what you see in authoritarian governments such as Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia and China. Rule by law is applied in order to silence dissent and control the people.