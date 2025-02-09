Readers Write: DEI, USDOT memo, cancer treatment, policing
DEI initiatives have helped my son and our family thrive.
My son Louie is blind. Blindness presents its challenges, but it’s the biases about blindness that make living in a sighted world even harder. Thanks to people and policies committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, Louie has had access to a level playing field in education, work and life.
At 24, Louie is halfway through law school. While he’s smart, and we’re proud parents, his success wouldn’t be possible without the support, encouragement and inclusion of others. From his elementary school, which embraced the diversity Louie brought; to his high school, where the Learning Lab offered equity through daily support; to his work at his college art museum striving to make it inclusive for everyone — each step has been thanks to a strong DEI mindset. Now, at law school, Louie is preparing to help others on their journey, just as others have helped him.
There is nothing negative about diversity, equity and inclusion. When someone is helped, someone else is not hurt. It is not a zero-sum policy or action. DEI initiatives have helped my son, and our family, thrive. We all do better when we work to include everyone.
Greg McGee, St. Paul
TRANSPORTATION
Don’t let this fly under the radar
In the midst of the chaos of the first couple weeks of the new Trump administration, there have been so many executive orders and actions that it is nearly impossible to keep up. This is seemingly by design, so that some policies slip through the cracks. Late last month, a very chilling and alarming policy was enacted by the new Department of Transportation secretary regarding federal funding. The memo can be found on the U.S. DOT’s website here: tinyurl.com/usdot-memo.
I urge everyone to read through it, for it has implications that will affect infrastructure projects that are both already planned and in consideration. In sections 5E and 5F, the USDOT is attempting to strong-arm local agencies (MnDOT, metropolitan planning organizations, cities, etc.) into conforming to their beliefs by withholding integral federal funding for infrastructure projects.
First, section 5F states that any agency that receives USDOT funding will be barred from promoting mask mandates and vaccines, and in addition, must prioritize areas with high birth and marriage rates. This is an asinine and unethical way to approach transportation planning for infrastructure projects. Infrastructure improvement is supported by both sides of the aisle, but the Trump administration is attempting to force their partisan ideologies into infrastructure. Prioritizing areas with high marriage and birthrates will undoubtedly lead to areas with lower rates (including small towns, college campuses, etc.) being neglected.
Second, 5E states that any infrastructure project that receives federal funding cannot be “local” in nature and must also adhere to the ideologies of the federal DOT. This puts into jeopardy many projects being planned in Minnesota that don’t align with the stated values of the Trump administration. Bike-ped projects, climate resiliency projects and the Blue Line extension could all be at risk because of this policy, not being in alignment with car-oriented stances taken by the new USDOT. The wording is intentionally vague so that the USDOT can apply their judgment at a whim, creating an unfair scenario for cities and regions seeking to use federal funding.
I strongly urge everyone — elected officials, urban planners and the public — to condemn the USDOT memo, condemn tying infrastructure to unrelated mask and vaccine bans and condemn unethically distributing project priority areas by birth and marriage rates.
Ayden Schaffler, Burnsville
The writer is a transportation planner.
CANCER TREATMENT
We’re here for you
We at Angel Foundation want to thank Jeremy Olson for shining a light on cancer-related financial toxicity in his article “U study: Cancer survivors face high costs, red tape,” (front page, Feb. 5). As noted in the article, the National Cancer Institute calculates that the average cost of medical care and drugs tops $43,000 in the year following a cancer diagnosis. Most costs are covered by a patient’s insurance. However, patients are increasingly responsible for large bills due to annual deductibles and other health plan cost sharing.
Having supported adult cancer patients in Minnesota with financial assistance grants since 2001, the Angel Foundation saw the need within our community of patients for support with financial education and planning. In 2020, this obvious need led us to develop and add to our available services a Financial Cancer Care (FCC) program to help patients, caregivers and family members create a long-term strategy to alleviate the stress and financial burden associated with a cancer diagnosis.
The Angel Foundation’s Financial Cancer Care program offers free educational workshops and personalized financial planning sessions led by certified financial planners. In addition to in-person and live webinars, the FCC program is available on-demand, and, starting this month, we will begin offering a workshop for patients and caregivers who need help navigating the increasingly complex health care system, Social Security, Medicare and government-funded programs. We encourage everyone interested to sign up at mnangel.org.
Dave Becker, Mendota Heights
The writer is president and CEO of Angel Foundation.
POLICING
Positive change is well underway
As Minneapolis works to comply with the court-ordered settlement agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights to rectify its problematic policing practices, the court appointed monitor, Effective Law Enforcement for All, released its first semiannual report on Feb. 3 on the steady progress that is being made.
ELEFA has been diligent in supporting the Minneapolis Police Department in drafting new policies with exhaustive public input, developing new training regimens necessary to put these new policies into action on the streets, upgrading technology systems to track use of force and improve accountability, and emphasizing the importance of officer wellness and support. The work is intensive and expensive.
During this time, MPD has also had to allocate scarce resources to resolving a backlog of old complaints and more promptly resolving new complaints, which is all-important in rebuilding trust. We want city residents to be aware of this significant transformational work being done by our dedicated public servants.
ELEFA’s report notes that there is “a high degree of cooperation and commitment to implementation from all the individuals and groups with which it has met.” We’d like to make special note of the following public servants: Minneapolis Department of Civil Rights Director Michelle Phillips, who is working tirelessly to address the backlog of MPD complaints and investigations; MPD Chief Brian O’Hara, who just two years into his term as chief continues to address the low number of officers by intensively recruiting while committing to this difficult work of culture change; and Commissioner of Public Safety Toddrick Barnette, just in the job for less than two years, and who is also serving as interim director of the Neighborhood Safety Department, which oversees violence interrupter contracts.
While we remain vigilant and will call out issues when we see them, we urge everyone to show patience and support while these dedicated public servants do this important work and stay true on the street to MPD’s restated mission, as often emphasized by Chief O’Hara — “to protect with courage, serve with compassion, and above all, always to respect dignity.”
John Satorius and Catherine Shreves
The writers are co-chairs of the Plymouth Congregational Church Reimagining Community Safety Group.
