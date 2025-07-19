Readers Write: CEO pay, UnitedHealth’s reputation, rural health care

We are a people enamored with and demanding high-cost, amazing technology, specialist care and wonder drugs in the pursuit of extending longevity. At the same time, as the Big Beautiful Bill demonstrates, we have an aversion to funding access to less expensive, basic health care for all and even basic human comfort care such as that provided by nursing homes. If we are unwilling to guarantee to those in the final act of their lives that they will be assured of being clean, warm, safe, fed and comfortable, why are we fixated on extending life when we have no way of predicting those who will need this end-of-life care? How do we expect to have our desire that our lives be treated with respect and dignity honored when we are so loath to give that same degree of empathy to others by guaranteeing them access to the most basic forms of health care?