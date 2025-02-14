Readers Write: Cabinet picks, Dem’s message, DOGE

Great! The man who put live baby chicks and mice into the blender to feed to his pet hawk, as alleged by his cousin Caroline Kennedy, will now be in charge of our bodily well-being. I’m not sure who he’s going to put in the blender to feed the rest of us, but surely we are in good hands. After all, the senators we voted into office on our behalf as constituents surely thought very carefully about their decision. Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” is beginning to look like a joyful little romp with nary a moment to raise an eyebrow.