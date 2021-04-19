The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is now in the hands of the 12 jurors who will decide his fate after nearly six hours of closing arguments and rebuttals concluded Monday afternoon. Chauvin faces one count each of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter related to the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd in south Minneapolis. Here are the instructions Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill gave to the jury before it began deliberating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Minn. leaders urge caution amid signs of COVID-19 peak
But officials warn it's too soon to determine if worst of current wave is over.
Business
Duluth housing market in 'new normal' as listings remain scarce
Homes for sale dropped by half between March 2020 and last month.
Chauvin Trial
More serious charges filed against SUV driver who fired at 2 Guard members in north Minneapolis
Neither the state nor the federal charging documents offer a possible motive for the shooting.
Local
'Get Wright right': The Rev. Al Sharpton, Ben Crump call for justice at wake for Daunte Wright
Funeral services slated for Thursday.
Chauvin Trial
Chauvin's alleged accomplices now face their own reckonings in Floyd's murder
Three former police officers charged with aiding and abetting murder, manslaughter