The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is now in the hands of the 12 jurors who will decide his fate after nearly six hours of closing arguments and rebuttals concluded Monday afternoon. Chauvin faces one count each of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter related to the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd in south Minneapolis. Here are the instructions Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill gave to the jury before it began deliberating.