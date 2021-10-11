Crow Wing County Attorney Donald Ryan on Monday announced his decision not to bring charges against members of a U.S. Marshals task force in the June 3 fatal shooting of Winston Boogie Smith Jr. in Uptown Minneapolis. Hennepin County Attorney sent the case to Ryan to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. Read Ryan's letter to Freeman announcing the decision below.
