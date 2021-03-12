Minneapolis said Friday that the city will pay a record $27 million to settle the lawsuit brought by George Floyd's family. Attorneys for the family called it the "largest pre-trial settlement in a civil rights wrongful death case in U.S. history."

The civil suit is separate from the criminal trials for the four officers charged in his death. Jury selection began this week for Derek Chauvin, who faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

A separate trial for the other three former officers charged in his death - J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — is set to begin Aug. 23. They face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

