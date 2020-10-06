Minnesota’s COVID-19 response dashboard reported an all-time high on Tuesday of 38% of confirmed coronavirus infections in the state coming from unknown community sources.

The rate is well above the state goal of no more than 30%, meaning the SARS-CoV-2 virus is spreading beyond the state’s ability to track it and contain it.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday also reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 954 lab-confirmed infections, bringing the state’s totals in the pandemic to 2,087 deaths and 105,740 infections.

The number of admissions of Minnesotans to hospitals because of COVID-19 showed some signs of stabilizing after an uptick in late September. The average seven-day total of hospital admissions exceeded 400 for much of last week, but was only 381 for the seven-day period ending Sept. 30. That remains above the average seven-day admission numbers for most of the summer, though.

Unknown community transmission is now the most common determination of a known infection, meaning that a person tested positive but couldn’t identify who might have been the source of the virus. That is the determination for 27,606 lab-confirmed infections, while 24,245 have been linked to known community sources such as contact with infected people at home or work, or outbreaks at bars or social settings.

Gov. Tim Walz said earlier this fall that he would like to see the rate of unknown community transmission drop to 20% and the positivity rate of diagnostic testing drop to 4%, before withdrawing social distancing guidance and capacity restrictions on indoor spaces and large group gatherings.

State health officials on Monday reported that the positivity rate of diagnostic testing is 5.2%, down slightly from the rate reported last week of 5.4%.

The four deaths reported Tuesday included two people in their 60s and two people in their 80s. Age and underlying health problems remain key risk factors for severe COVID-19 illness and death. More than 80% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have involved people 70 or older.